Creamy White Eyeshadow That’ll Brighten Up Your Eyes

White is probably the last color you reach for when you’re doing your makeup. You probably opt for warm neutrals on a daily basis and reach for your bright pastels and molten-lava metals on the weekends. White doesn’t really enter into the rotation. You should consider adding white eyeshadow to your rotation, especially if you’re big on experimenting.

White eyeshadow can make a huge statement, or it can subtly make you look more perky or awake (which is something we all need a little help with sometimes). You can even put white eyeshadow on the corners of your eyes for a quick, tasteful look. Or, you can mimic a Fashion Week runway look and create an Ice Queen-worthy look. Alternatively, you could go abstract and artfully smear white eyeshadow across your lids.

We rounded up the best white eyeshadow out there. We picked easy-to-blend palettes that promise little fallout, so you don’t look like a ghost on your way to class or work. These palettes will add luster to your lids. Within our picks, we have two single white palettes and a four-palette set that has a very trendy name. Be your own white knight with these long-lasting eyeshadows. One of our waterproof shadows claims to take you from dawn till dusk, in case you have a 24-hour-long adventure.

1. Revlon ColorStay Crème Vanilla Eye Shadow

This creamy white shade even goes on creamy. It’s high-pigment and gives you a luxurious, luminous look without the fallout. There’s a built-in brush specifically designed for this shadow, which promises mess-free application. This eyeshadow is waterproof, because it has built-in polymers that creates a sealing film over your shadow, and claims to last up to 24 hours. You can build on top of this white, creamy eyeshadow, though.

2. Almay Shadow Squad 100Unicorn

Channel everyone’s favorite magical creature with this set of four velvety eyeshadows. If you love monochromatic looks, you’ll love this palette. Almay took one color, white, and made four different white eyeshadows. Each shadow has a different finish—matte, metallic, satin and glitter—so you can go all out with white eyeshadow. You can layer on all of the whites to create a power look or use one for a subtle everyday casual look.

3. jane iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow

With this eyeshadow from jane iredale, your eyeshadow will stay where it’s supposed to be. It claims to not crease. The pigmented white shadow will make a statement on your lids—without irritating your eyes. This eyeshadow has been sensitivity-tested. You can apply either wet or dry. The white palette also comes in a adorable little gold case that you’ll want in your purse.