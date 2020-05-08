Here’s Why White Eyeliner is Definitely The Unsung Hero of Eye Makeup

White eyeliner might sound like a bizarre—if not contradictory—beauty product. I mean, the point of eyeliner is to define and dramatize, right? Well, not necessarily. It may sound like a daunting makeup look suited best for the runways and editorial shoots, but once you get the hang of it and see the way it opens up your eyes like magic, you’ll definitely be convinced. It basically helps you fake a full eight hours of sleep, even if you only got two with just a few swipes on your waterline.

Rim your waterline with one of these milky hues and watch your eyes transform from tired and narrow to bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in literally one minute flat—I’m serious, guys. This lesser-known beauty hack is a major, major game-changer for those dreaded early mornings when you had a late night out and need to conceal your misery ASAP, or are taking photos and just want to brighten and perk up your peepers. If you feel like a stark white shade is too obvious for your skin tone, cream, and flesh-toned beige eyeliners also offer the same effect with a little more subtlety. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite white and cream eye pencils to open up your eyes instantly.

1. COVERGIRL Katy Kat Eye Liner, Kitty Katdabra

This milky-hued eyeliner is designed with a built-in smudgy top to customize your look. The creamy, highly-pigmented pencil lasts up to eight hours without fading, smearing, or transferring, and it’s safe for those who wear contact lenses as well.

2. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

L’Oreal’s expansive Infallible range is known for its long-lasting and smudge-resistant products that stay put all day long, and this creamy eyeliner pencil is no exception. This velvety texture glides on the eyelids and waterline seamlessly, and the formula lasts up to sixteen hours. It also features a convenient built-in pencil sharpener.

3. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner

This white eye pencil is formulated a shimmery sheen to bring out your eyes and give you a more awake look. It also features a self-sharpening tip design, making it great for on-the-go and travel. It looks flawless on the lash line, water line, or in the inner corners of the eye.