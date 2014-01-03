The 10 Best Wellness Spas Around the World

As we usher in the New Year, chances are you need a serious recharge—and detox. If you are planning a spa getaway, these are some of our very favorite spots around the world.

1. Kamalaya Koh Samui

This wellness sanctuary and holistic spa lies amid a tropical landscape on the southern coastline of Koh Samui, Thailand. Kamalaya integrates holistic medicine traditions from East and West to offer a menu of over 70 therapies and treatments. In addition to massages and body treatments, the menu includes ayurvedic therapies, traditional Chinese medicine, naturopathy, homeopathy, emotional and spiritual healing and other holistic services.

2. Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa

The spa, located in Dundee, Scotland, is Scotland’s first green spa, channelling the Japanese tradition of Yu (healing power of hot water). The holistic spa contains sunken Japanese inspired hot tubs, an ozone pool, a sauna and an herbal-infused steam room, all perfect for unwinding after exercising in the Technogym studio, as well as a range of relaxing, detoxifying & rejuvenating Elemis treatments and holistic therapies.

3. Monastero Santa Rosa

Located on the Amalfi Coast, this spa embodies tradition. Originally a 17th century monastery, the original structure is all the same. The ancient Rome tradition of bathing within a series of thermal rooms (tepidarium, aromatic steam room, sauna with crushed ice fountain, hydro pool and emotion shower) is re-created within the spa. MSR is also one of a handful of hotel spas around the world to offer Santa Maria Novella products.

4. Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve

The reserve is located in South Africa and has two Amani Spas that have been purposefully designed for a connection with nature (guests have the option to enjoy their treatment outside in the bush with birds calling above.) Every month the spas feature a signature treatment. The Zen Mediation Garden and outdoor shower add even more to the serene experience.

5. Amanzoe

Amanzoe is in Porto Heli, Greece and occupies a sprawling hillside on Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula, dotted with olive and lemon groves. The spa features eight treatment pavilions, each with its own dressing room, treatment area, steam shower and bathroom.

6. Hotel Regina Isabella

On the lesser-known island of Ischia, Italy (neighboring Capri, off the coast of Naples), the Hotel Regina Isabella has been a destination spa retreat for decades, drawing visitors to its natural thermal springs. The spa and thermal treatment center features 60 treatment rooms, Hammam, sauna, four specially designed geo-thermal pools and a range of signature treatments offering everything from massage and reflexology to reiki and more.

7. Cinq Mondes Spa

Located in the Beau-Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland. The spa overlooks Lake Geneva and has eight room and various unique treatments including multiple day “sojourns,” a Taoist Chinese “Ritual,” an Aromas and Flowers Japanese Bath Ceremony and a Ko Bi Do Lifting and Plumping Fountain of Youth Facial. The spa is also offers chrono-nutrition, a weight loss program that operates on the basic premise that you can basically eat whatever you want and lose weight, the key is the time of day that particular foods are consumed. We love that concept!

8. Ohtli Spa

Located at the CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta, this spa indulges in uniquely local spa therapies, fusing the latest in spa offerings with Huichol tribal tradition. It also uses the resort’s homegrown agave in treatments, like the Agave Syrup, Cornmeal & Sea Salt Scrub. They also offer Rebirth Therapy, which utilizes the healing power of water to mimic the settings of being inside the womb.

9. The Spa & Salon at ARIA

You don’t have to go far to visit this Las Vegas spa. It’s a peaceful haven where nature’s healing properties take center stage. Salt, stone, earth, fire and water join to create a spa experience that elevates guests to a meditative state for introspection and relaxation. The 80,000-square-foot, two-level spa and salon present indulgent favorites with exclusive offerings from around the world, including a Shio Salt Room, a Fire Lounge for relaxing prior to and following treatments, and the country’s first Japanese Ganbanyoku Stone Beds.

10. Salamander Resort & Spa

The Middleburg, VA spa is luxe and diverse, with treatments and influences hailing from around the globe. The Philippines-inspired Lava Shell Massage encompasses oils with tiger-striped clam shells. And don’t miss the Rider’s Relief massage, which can be combined with an Equine massage for your favorite horse. Brings new meaning to couples massage!

