Best of the Week: Sleek Blowouts and Glowing Skin

Our favorite celebrities have been looking stunning so far this summer, and we can’t say we’re not envious. Granted, they have hair and makeup teams to make sure their frizz is controlled and their makeup doesn’t melt off of their faces, but there’s still hope that we could look as good as these ladies. The sleek blowouts and bronze glows have been completely on point this week, and we’re loving the summer simplicity. A few celebs have also decided to step out with a bold lip, whether it be Emma Stone’s deep wine or Beth Behrs’ fuchsia, and we love the pop of color.

From movie premieres to outdoor cocktail parties, these stars have let their inner beauty shine with minimal makeup and simple hairstyles. What better way to go with the flow in the summer and don a barely there look? The hair trend this week is sleek blowouts and beach waves, and when these kinds of hairstyles are paired with a bronze glow the end result is absolutely stunning.

Which celebrity look is your favorite this week? Flip through the slideshow above and tell us in the comment section below.

Images via Getty

