The Best Weaves for Different Types of Waves and Curls

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new signature look or just want to switch it up once in a while, there are some stellar weaves to choose from that don’t cost an entire paycheck. These weave bundles are made from 100 percent human hair (no synthetics or animal hair) so there’s no shedding or tangles here. These bundles include all you need for a full head of hair, depending on your preferences, and come neatly packaged with a clean weft.

Wear these weaves curly, wavy or poker straight depending on your vibe. Feeling a Cardi B-style ponytail or Megan Thee Stallion long, straight strands? The options are endless. They can be safely washed and heat-styled, too. Each comes in a natural black color which is always flawless, or you can bleach or highlight as much as your heart wants. Create a trendy ombré style, try two-tone hair or a natural-looking balayage. You can have fun with colorful hues, too. Pop some pastel hair dye on top of the bleached stands for a purely unique look that’s all yours.

We’ve rounded up some of the best 100 percent unprocessed Brazilian virgin human hair below.

1. Amella Hair Brazilian Curly Hair Weave

These three curly-hair bundles are made from 100 percent human hair — never any synthetic or animal hair included. They can be worn as curls or straightened, bleached and styled just like your own hair. Get bouncy, soft curls with ease at home.

2. Colorful Queen Brazilian Virgin Hair Body Wave

Though this weave bundle comes in gorgeous body waves, it can be dyed, bleached and styled to whatever look you choose. It’s made from grade 8A Brazilian virgin human hair that’s silky to the touch. The brand also promises no shedding and no tangles, making your styling process much easier.

3. Sayas Hair Brazilian Body Wave Human Hair Bundles

Wear this 10A grade 100 percent unprocessed Brazilian virgin human hair in its current light wave. Or, it would look gorgeous straightened or in tight curls. The full ends are always split-end free and free from any chemical damage.