The Best Ways to Use Concealer, with Tips From the Pros

Concealer can solve so many of our beauty woes. From evening out our skin tone to hiding pimples to cleaning up makeup mistakes, concealer proves itself as more than a one-trick pony. However, most women are not using concealer to it’s full advantages. Advertised to hide blemishes, it’ll make such a difference in your beauty routine once you learn all the benefits your little tube of concealer has, and how to get the best coverage from it.

Color of concealer matters

Siegel explained to us that depending on the color of the blemish you are concealing, the color of the concealer matters. “Most dark circles or brown spots have blue undertones so use a warm peachy colored concealer to neutralize and then blend and add foundation if needed,” she explained. Brightens the eyes

Donovan explains that she uses certain concealers around the eyes to hide bags and brighten. She suggests Givenchy Mister Light. She explains how it’s easy to use in such a small area as the eye, thanks to its brush pen. She then blends and pats the area with a damp Beauty Blender sponge. MORE: Mistakes to Avoid When Applying Concealer

Highlighter

Some women are hesitant about using highlighter to enhance their bone structure due to its striking white/silver coloring. To ease into highlighter techniques, start with a lighter color concealer. “One of my favorite tricks is to use a lighter concealer and use it as a highlighter over bone structure,” explains Fontbrune. It’s texture is similar, the coloring is just closer to your natural colors. Fontbrune likes to apply it to the brow bone, nose bridge, chin, and, of course, cheekbones.

Smooth out skin

Sometimes after applying concealer, your skin can get a little bumpy. Kawahara touches up problem spots with Nars Instant Line and Pore Perfector Stick over the concealer. “It just freshens up without having to apply more,” she explained. “If you have lines or creases that attract the concealer it smooths them out.”

Prevent bleeding lipstick

Have a hard time keeping your bright red lipstick inside your lip line? “Concealer is my secret weapon in achieving a precise bold lip,” explains Donovan. “After applying lipstick, I use a tiny bit on a small concealer brush to define the outside edge of the lipstick. This also helps keep the lipstick from feathering or bleeding.” Problem solved.

And their favorite concealer products are…



“Right now RMS is my favorite,” told Kawahara. “It’s so sheer and creamy. You only need a small amount and it stays.”

Fontbrune explains his is Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer . “It has the texture and coverage that I want out of a concealer, and it comes in many great shades. It blends very easily and virtually disappears into the foundation.”