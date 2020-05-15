The Best Hard Waxing Kits for All Your At-Home Hair Removal Needs

When your eyebrows are looking a bit unruly and you can’t get to the spa or salon, it’s possible to do your grooming at home with the right tools. Hard wax is great for the sensitive areas of the face as it’s generally better tolerated than soft wax. It also melts at a lower temperature so there’s less of a chance of your burning yourself at home. Plus, you don’t need wax strips with hard wax. It’s so simple.

These at-home wax kits come with everything you need to sculpt your brows to perfection. (Just do a tiny spot test first.) You can also wax your legs, underarms, bikini area—really anywhere as long as you feel comfortable. The best thing about hard wax is that unlike soft wax, it sticks to your hair and not your skin. Does it feel great when you pull it? Of course not but it’s much more tolerable than the other varieties.

In each kit, you’ll get a wax warmer, latex gloves, waxing sticks to apply wax, a product to spray before and after treatment, as well as protective rings and bags of hard wax. You really don’t need anything else except a little confidence. Shop a few different versions to find the right one for you, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tress Wellness Waxing Kit Wax Warmer

No guessing the wax’s temperature with this heater. The digital display makes it simple to avoid burns. It also comes with five bean bags, 20 waxing sticks, 10 eyebrow waxing sticks, one pre- and one post-spray, 10 gloves and five protective rings.

2. ILansley Waxing Kit

Be your own esthetician with this stellar hard wax kit. Get your brows in shape with FDA-approved wax that hydrates skin. You can wax your legs, underarms, or really anywhere else, too.

3. Kotamu Hair Removal Waxing Kit

With essential oils, this pink wax is gentle enough for the sensitive spots on your face. Use the aloe wax for larger areas and the blue wax for coarse bikini hair. Save time and money by grooming at home.