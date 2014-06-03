The Best Waterproof Sunscreens For Fun In The Sun

We don’t have to tell you that sunscreen is absolutely essential to summer fun. In addition to preventing harmful burns (which are no fun), they also protect against long-term ailments like fine lines, pre-mature aging and melanoma, which is even LESS fun. In other words, don’t skip it.
But sunscreen application doesn’t mean you have to avoid the occasional sweat session or dip in the pool. There are plenty of water-resistant sun protection products that can guard against harmful rays, and we’ve rounded up some of our very favorites. Throw a few of these waterproof sunscreens in your bag and you’re all set for a safe summer filled with fun in the sun.
Those with sensitive skin should invest in this high-protection, non-irritating sunscreen that soothes while it protects from harmful UVA/UVB sun damage.
Avene Cream Very High Protection SPF 50, $24.79, Drugstore.com
Looking for a vegetarian sunscreen with natural-but-effective ingredients? Check out this water-resistant sunscreen that conditions and nourishes skin while avoiding harsh chemicals. We're in love.
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $11.49, albabotanica.com
This powerful sunscreen all but disappears upon application, but its water-resistant sun protection lasts for over an hour. Plus, it's oil-free formula won't clog pores and is gentle enough for all skin types.
CeraVe® Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50, $14.99, Target.com
We love this lightweight, broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against harmful rays as well as environmental damage. From city streets to surf and sand, this one's got you covered.
Elemis Liquid Layer Sunblock SPF 30, $41.50, Nordstrom.com
Is it a moisturizer? Is it a sunscreen? It's both, actually, and we're in love with it's skin-healing AND protection properties. It leaves your skin softer and better and once it sinks in, protects you from the sun's harmful rays.
Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 with Sunboost ATB, $32, josiemarnacosmetics.com
This mineral-based powder sunscreen is a beauty editor favorite, light enough to be used on the scalp as well as the face and body for strong sun protection that virtually disappears once applied. Oh, and it's water-resistant up to 40 minutes.
Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF Dry Sunscreen Translucent, $45.50, shop.janeiredale.com
If you're planning a little glam time in the sun, might we suggest this lightweight, oil-free sunscreen that's perfect either by itself or under foundation for powerful protection? Throw on waterproof mascara and a lip and you're good to go in our book.
Lancome Bienfait SPF 50+ Broad Spectrum Super Fluid Facial Sunscreen, $39, Lancome-USA.com
This hydrating SPF spray oil that lives up to its name: it goes on fast, dries quickly, and delivers strong sun protection for hours, no matter what you throw at it. Plus, it's alcohol-free, so it won't dry you out. We're in love.
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Suncare Quick Dry Sheer Finish Spray Sunscreen SPF 30, $7.97, Walmart.com
For those who take their sports serious, this sunscreen delivers powerful protection in a stick form to get places sprays might miss, like underarms and the backs of knees. Got a game of volleyball on the sand today? Pack this, worry not.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water + Sun Barrier Stick Sunscreen SPF 50+, $8.49, Ulta.com
Lightweight, non-clogging, great for your skin and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this naturally-derived sunscreen is great for those with oily skin.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen, $30, Nordstrom.com
The most forgotten place that sun damage occurs (and one of the easiest to burn) is the delicate skin around the eyes. This brand-new sun product is specifically crafted to protect your pretty peepers without slipping and/or blinding you, all while evening skin tone. It's genius.
Skinceuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50, $30, Skinceuticals.com
This high-protection sunscreen is specifically crafted to protect your pretty face, with skin-nourishing ingredients that keep your skin intact while powerful SPF blocks UVA/UVB rays.
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream+ Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Face, $35, Sephora.com
We love this sunscreen lotion crafted by real sun worshippers who get the need for serious water-resistant protection mixed with skin-loving Vitamin E for a gorgeous glow.
Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99, shop.trustthebum.com