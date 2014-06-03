The Best Waterproof Sunscreens For Fun In The Sun

We don’t have to tell you that sunscreen is absolutely essential to summer fun. In addition to preventing harmful burns (which are no fun), they also protect against long-term ailments like fine lines, pre-mature aging and melanoma, which is even LESS fun. In other words, don’t skip it.

But sunscreen application doesn’t mean you have to avoid the occasional sweat session or dip in the pool. There are plenty of water-resistant sun protection products that can guard against harmful rays, and we’ve rounded up some of our very favorites. Throw a few of these waterproof sunscreens in your bag and you’re all set for a safe summer filled with fun in the sun.

