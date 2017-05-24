StyleCaster
15 Best Waterproof Summer Makeup Products You Won't Sweat Off

15 Best Waterproof Summer Makeup Products You Won’t Sweat Off

15 Best Waterproof Summer Makeup Products You Won’t Sweat Off
Photo: STYLECASTER

Ah, summer—a time for under-boob sweat, perpetually oily hair, and shiny skin that manages to melt off even your longest-lasting makeup by the time get to your desk. Oh, and beaches, swimming, blah, blah, blah. Listen, the summer kind of sucks for your beauty routine, and we are way too familiar with the deep hatred that is seeing your eyeliner smudged beneath your eyes and your foundation caked into your fine lines after barely being outside. Thankfully, the makeup overlords have blessed the world with an entire arsenal of ridiculously excellent sweat-proof, waterproof, and smudge-proof makeup products that really, really work.

No, we’re not talking about the chalky, heavy formulas of your childhood that could survive a nuclear war, but new lightweight, creamy, and surprisingly hydrating foundations, eyeliners, lipsticks, and eyeshadows that truly won’t budge until you wash them away. Which means you can feel free to prance around some hot parks, romp in the ocean, or simply take a sweaty bus to work this summer without worrying about makeup running down your face like in a horror film. And that feels pretty cool to us. Click through to see our new summer favorites, below!

Liquid Lipstick
Liquid Lipstick

Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick, $18; at Cargo Cosmetics 

Photo: Cargo Cosmetics
Makeup Setting Spray
Makeup Setting Spray

Cover FX Illuminating Setting Spray, $15; at Sephora

Photo: Cover FX
Eyebrow Gel
Eyebrow Gel

Pretty Vulgar Rising Arch Eyebrow Gel, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Pretty Vulgar
Thickening Mascara
Thickening Mascara

Covergirl Total Tease Waterproof Mascara, $9.24; at Covergirl

Photo: Covergirl
Eyeshadow and Eyeliner
Eyeshadow and Eyeliner

Essence 2-in-1 Eyeshadow and Liner, $4.49; at Essence

Photo: Essence
Matte Lipstick
Matte Lipstick

Iman Luxury Matte Lipstick, $10; at Target

Photo: Iman
Under-Eye Concealer
Under-Eye Concealer

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer, $24; at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
Photo: ImaxTree
Volumizing Mascara
Volumizing Mascara

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: L'Oréal
Hydrating Foundation
Hydrating Foundation

M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $34; at M.A.C.

Photo: M.A.C.
Lip Cream
Lip Cream

NYX Epic Ink Lip Dye, $7; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX
Blush
Blush

Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Liquid Lipstick
Liquid Lipstick

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Spring Shades, $24; at Stila

 

Photo: Stila
Bronzer and Highlighter
Bronzer and Highlighter

Tarte Glow Girls Bronze & Highlight Duo, $16; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Lightweight Foundation
Lightweight Foundation

Bronx Colors Waterproof Foundation, $12.99; at Ulta

Photo: Bronx Colors
Cream Eyeshadow
Cream Eyeshadow

Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint, $25; at Make Up For Ever

 

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Photo: ImaxTree

