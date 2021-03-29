The Best Waterproof Foundations That’ll Withstand The Elements

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re planning on making contact with a pool, rainstorm, and excess facial sweating, or humid weather conditions, opting for a waterproof foundation is one of the best ways to ensure your base stays put all day long—without caking, fading, or settling into fine lines and pores.

Frankly, all these conditions and situations can wreak havoc on an otherwise perfectly fine makeup day, but there is plenty of long-wearing and water-resistant formulas that will stay put through just about anything you encounter—rain or shine. Without a solid canvas, the rest of your complexion products—blush, bronzer, highlighters, etc. are doomed as well, so the best line of defense is picking the appropriate foundation.

While lighter bases like BB creams, cushions, and tinted moisturizers can be great choices anyone with normal to dry skin, combination, and oily types, along with those who prefer full coverage, may benefit from opting for a waterproof and sweat-resistant foundation. Generally, these bases are far less emollient than other formulas, and they tend to stay intact for much longer than their luminous and hydrating counterparts. With that being said, here are our favorite tried and true long-wear and waterproof foundations for every skin type and budget.

1. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup This affordable, long-wearing foundation has been around forever, and it still holds up as one of the best waterproof foundations of all time. Lasting up to 24 hours, this full coverage foundation never cakes, runs, or cracks. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation… $9.49 buy it

2. PHOERA Face Foundation This waterproof foundation gives natural coverage and evens out skin with just one layer of product, withstanding sweat, heat, humidity, and water without running. The only downside is that its shade range is limited to only eight colors. PHOERA Face Foundation $6.99 buy it

3. Wunder2 LAST & FOUNDATION Makeup This silky smooth foundation evens out discoloration, softens the look of fine lines and texture, and conceals spots without moving around or transferring onto your clothing. Wunder2 LAST & FOUNDATION Makeup $29.95 buy it