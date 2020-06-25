The Best Waterproof Foundation You Can Even Wear While Swimming (If You Want)

There are two types of makeup-wearing people in heat and humidity: those who don’t even bother with foundation and those who wear a full face beat no matter what. Waterproof foundation is for those who fall in the latter group. This full-coverage, buildable complexion products stand up in rain, heat, sweat or even a swim in the pool. No one says you have to wear foundation but if you love it, these are definitely the ones for you.

Choose Dermacol’s full-coverage foundation for a waterproof and smudge-proof formula in 19 shades. You’re sure to find one that works well with your complexion. Those with dry skin types will love Wunder2’s foundation that promises coverage for up to 24 hours. It even contains hyaluronic acid so no matter how long you wear it, it won’t get dry and cake up on you. That’s a must-have when your skin is parched.

If you prefer a more buildable foundation that starts out lighter and gets heavier as you apply It, Cargo’s long-wearing foundation will be your jam. No matter how much you apply, the coverage goes on seamlessly and flawlessly. No matter your skin tone or skin type, find the best waterproof foundation for you.

1. Dermacol Make-up Cover

There are 19 full-coverage shades of waterproof foundation. It promises to cover acne, hyperpigmentation and even tattoos. It’s hypoallergenic and great for all skin types.

2. Wunder2 Last & Foundation 24+ Hour Flawless Full Coverage

You don’t have to deal with dry foundation just because it’s waterproof. This one from Wunder2 contains hyaluronic acid so it feels more like a tinted moisturizer than a full-coverage foundation. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, certified by Leaping Bunny.

3. Cargo Swimmables Longwear Foundation

This weightless foundation goes on smoothly and builds up to full coverage. It’s waterproof and transfer-proof and won’t fade even in the heat and humidity.