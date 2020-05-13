Budge-Proof Waterproof Eyeliners That Will Stay Put All Day

A good eyeliner is a make or break product for your entire look. No one wants smudges, flakes, or the dreaded raccoon eye when all you were trying to achieve was a sleek cat-eye or tiny French flick. Regardless of whether or not you plan to be going in actual water or rain, other things can definitely cause your non-waterproof eyeliner to fail you—crying, excessive heat and/or humidity, and allergies are all common culprits of destroyed liner looks.

Aside from wear-time and the ability to withstand the oftentimes unpredictable elements, you also want to find a formula that has an easy to use applicator, super black pigment, and flake-free finish. Sure, this criterion may or may not be a tall glass to fill, but fortunately, we’ve done the work for you and found some amazing waterproof eyeliners that check off all of the boxes. Frankly, we have high standards when it comes to liquid liner, and we’re pretty sure that you do too. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite formulas that will stay put regardless of what you have going on that given day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

This versatile liquid eyeliner stays put all day long without any smears, smudges, or flakes. The precise applicator allows you to create a wide range of looks, from a bold cat eye to a tiny wing.

2. Seilance Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Long Lasting & Smudgeproof Eye Liner

This long-wearing waterproof liquid eyeliner features an auto-control ink applicator, allowing you to get precise and controlled results without the hassle. The ultra-thin tip is perfect for beginners and allows you to create many different looks.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner

This long-lasting liquid liner features a flexible tip, allowing you to create bold and wide lines or thin and subtle looks without the mess or slip-ups. The ultra-pigmented liner glides onto the eyelid smoothly, allowing you to get dramatic results in just one swipe.