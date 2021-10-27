Powerful Water Flossers That’ll Give You a Brighter Smile & Healthier Teeth

Have a plaque problem? Or perhaps you’re a regular coffee drinker who has noticed some stains popping up around your gum line? Whatever the case is, you’re not exactly thrilled with your oral hygiene. Brushing and that glorified fishing line isn’t just doing it for your teeth right now. If you want to take action and work to make your smile healthier, you should check out electric water flossers.

We found the best water flossers for you. Water flossers are kind of what they sound like. They shoot pressurized water, which also sometimes pulses if you select that setting, at your teeth and gums. This water stimulates your gums, and according to Waterpik, one of our selections, says it removes 99.9 percent of plaque. It’ll also get rid of left-behind food debris from dinner and bacteria.

Dental irrigators might not be the most thrilling topic, but having healthy teeth is important. You don’t want your next dentist trip to be terrible because you racked up some cavities. Your teeth will also feel cleaner, which will make you feel more put-together. You’ll feel more confident when you smile for your selfie with your brighter teeth. Check out our five picks below.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Waterpik Water Flosser If you’ve been wanting a brighter, whiter smile, check out the Waterpik flosser. In addition to making your teeth more camera-ready, the Waterpik is said to be 50 percent more effective than regular flossing for improving your gum health. There are 10 pressure settings to choose from and three classic tips, one orthodontic tip, one plaque seeker tip, one pik pocket tip and one toothbrush tip to floss with. There are also eight different colors of water flossers available, ranging from mint green to orchid. Waterpik Water Flosser $69.17 Buy Now

2. H2ofloss Dental Water Flosser With the newest version of H2ofloss’s flosser, the HF-9 Whisper, you get a slightly less noisy water-flossing experience. This flosser has six different pressure settings, pulses 1200 times per minute and has a reservoir that stores 800 mL of water. You get 12 different tip attachments, including two tongue-cleaning tips and four jet tips, so you can get debris off of your tongue and avoid bad breath. H2ofloss Dental Water Flosser $37.99 Buy Now

3. Water Flosser for Teeth This rose gold water flosser isn’t just pretty, it packs a punch and helps get food and bacteria out of your teeth. The flosser has three different settings: Standard, Turbo and Pulse, so you can shake those harmful particles off of your teeth. It has 360-rotating tips too, so it’ll be easy to use. Plus, filling it with water isn’t a big production, simply open the back of the flosser, turn off the faucet and fill until full. Water Flosser for Teeth $79.99 Buy Now

4. Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser This water flosser has three different pressure settings and operates with minimal noise. Get a full charge in four hours and with the convenience of its magnetic charging device. You also get a travel bag for the cordless water flosser and a separate bag for the tips. Bringing this water flosser on your next vacation just got a whole lot easier. Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $79.99 Buy Now