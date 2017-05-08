13 Best Skin-Care Products You Didn’t Know Were at Walmart

Imagine being able to walk down the aisles of a store—yes, a store! With physical walking!—and stock up on all your favorite skin-care products, including drugstore and department-store brands (what up, Clinique), along with some seriously cool, lesser-known indie brands, all in one place. Sounds like beauty heaven, right? Welp, we’re here to tell you this place exists, and it’s probably not what you’re expecting, because surprise: It’s Walmart.
Yes, this is further proof that the retailer carries literally anything you could ever need, all at a decently affordable price. Which is a good thing, because we found 13 surprisingly excellent skin-care products that you’re immediately going to want to buy, including a Clarins anti-aging serum, a Soo Ae brightening sheet mask, and Murad clarifying acne cleanser. So click through our 13 favorite skin-care products at Walmart, then enjoy the fact that your next shopping trip is about to get *so* much easier.
Wildflowers Mattifying Moisturizer
Wildflowers Mattifying Moisturizer, $33; at Walmart
Clinique Take The Day Off Make Up Remover
Clinique Take The Day Off Make Up Remover, $17.10; at Walmart
Soo Ae Nature Vitamin Collagen Essence Mask
Soo Ae Nature Vitamin Collagen Essence Mask, $2.50; at Walmart
Clarins Complete Age Control Concentrate Double Serum
Clarins Complete Age Control Concentrate Double Serum, $46.99; at Walmart
Crux Supply Co. Tea Tree Toner
Crux Supply Co. Tea Tree Toner, $16; at Walmart
Mad Hippie Exfoliating Serum
Mad Hippie Exfoliating Serum, $24.67; at Walmart
Nuxe Reve De Miel Ultra Comfortable Face Night Cream
Nuxe Reve De Miel Ultra Comfortable Face Night Cream, $23.73; at Walmart
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Radiance Mud Mask
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Radiance Mud Mask, $2.50; at Walmart
Oil Essentials Soothe Lavender & Rose Hip Beauty Oil
Oil Essentials Soothe Lavender & Rose Hip Beauty Oil, $5.26; at Walmart
Desert Essence Face Wash
Desert Essence Face Wash, $8.11; at Walmart
Murad Clarifying Cleanser
Murad Clarifying Cleanser, $27.30; at Walmart
Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment
Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment, $7.98; at Walmart
Minerals to Go Premier Dead Sea Active Eye Cream
Minerals to Go Premier Dead Sea Active Eye Cream, $26.92; at Walmart
