Volume-Boosting Mascaras That Don’t Clump, Crust or Cake

Clumpy or spider-like mascara is one of the side effects of using a volumizing mascara, but it turns out, they don’t actually have to be. There are few types of mascara formulas—and you usually tend to have a preference for a certain type of formula: lengthening, volumizing, waterproof, curling, and lash defining. If you’re already blessed with long, Bambi-like lashes naturally, my guess is that you tend to opt for a volumizing mascara. These thickening mascaras bulk up fine and sparse lashes, giving you a fluttery, refined, and ultra-full 4D look.

Of course, because volume-boosting mascaras often come with the downside of crustiness and clumpiness, finding a formula that dries down and doesn’t pill up upon hitting your lashline is essential (unless you’re specifically seeking out that editorial, runway-inspired look). Fortunately, you don’t have to settle for the chunky, clotted effect to get the dramatic volume you’re after. In fact, there are plenty of affordable multitasking formulas that not only thicken but also lengthen divide and separate like a charm. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara

Not only does this lash-plumping mascara boost volume from root to tip, but it also doesn’t smear or transfer. The waterproof formula stays all day without clumping or flaking. The bushy brush helps you build up your look to the desired intensity of your liking and the gentle formula won’t irritate contact lens wearers either.

2. Tetyana Naturals 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

This smudge-proof and clump-resistant mascara gives your lashes the dramatic look of lash extensions without the hassle or commitment. The hypoallergenic formula is also suitable for those sensitive skin and eyes and those who suffer from watery eyes courtesy of allergies.

3. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

This iconic formula has long been touted for its lash-plumping benefits, without leaving behind clumps, chunks, or flakes. This super-black mascara is capable of building up your lashes with up to five times volume more than your natural lashes.