The Best Vitamin Gummies For Common Wellness Concerns

I was raised by a neuro-biologist father and a nutritionist/personal trainer mother, so it’s safe to say I inevitably inherited a nerd-level passion for all things biology, especially when it comes non-prescription alternatives to help address certain health and wellness concerns naturally. With that being said, unlike my parents, I am most certainly not anti-Western-medicine (at least, not Western medicine as a whole), and always advise seeing a physician or specialist to address concerns before taking on DIY, self-diagnostic approach (though being the hypochondriac I am, I admittedly, don’t always follow my own advice.) However, I also happen to be lazy, which is why I’m always on the hunt to find the best vitamin gummy supplements on the market.

With that being said, I there are a few supplements in my current lineup that aren’t gummies (frankly, I really don’t need that much added sugar in my diet), but when I get the chance to chew a sweet treat as opposed to hard-to-swallow capsule or tablet, I often will take it. While you’re probably already aware that is an endless amount of multivitamin gummies to choose from, you may not know about some of the newer wellness supplements that are actually available in chewable form. From occasional insomnia to UTI prevention and of course, radiant skin, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite gummy supplements that taste amazing and actually work.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. SugarBear Sleep Vegan Gummies

These delicious sleeping-inducing treats not only feel like a nighttime dessert, but they also actually work. They contain a blend of relaxing active ingredients, including 5-HTP, Magnesium, L-Theanine, and Valerian root, all of which have been linked with promoting relaxation and helping you fall asleep faster. They’re also vegan and soy-free so you can enjoy them regardless of your diet.

2. Rainbow Light Probiolicious Probiotic Gummies

Probiotics have garnered a lot of buzz as of late, thanks to their skin, immunity and gut-improving properties. And guess what, probiotics are definitely not a gimmick and they’re not just helpful for when you’re on antibiotics, either. Probiotics help to promote regularity (i.e. ease constipation) because they help restore the proper balance of good and bad gut bacteria that contribute to a number of gastrointestinal issues, including chronic diarrhea and even IBS.

3. Natural Vitality Magensium Calm Gummies

I have been taking the original Magnesium Calm powder for over a decade to calm my nervous, anxiety-induced muscle spasms, and help with occasional bouts of constipation (sorry for the TMI, but it’s true). Now, this magical potion comes in gummy form, and I couldn’t be happier about these tasting anti-stress treats. Aside from being linked with promoting heart health and potentially helping with chronic migraines, it also helps regulate hormones, including serotonin, which modulates mood and our response to stress.

4. HUM Nutrition Hair, Sweet Hair Gummies

Whether you’re battling a way-shorter-than-expected hair “trim,” or are prone to stress-induced hair thinning, adding an oral hair re-growth supplement to your current routine can make a major difference. HUM’s Hair Sweet Hair gummies are chock-full of hair-healthy ingredients, including 5000mcg Biotin (a high enough dose to actually make an impact), B-vitamins, Zinc, and a Chinese herb called Fo-Ti that’s been found to promote stronger strands in some clinical trials.

5. Nature’s Way CranRX Gummies

If you’re one of the few cursed female who are seemingly anatomically prone to UTI’s despite peeing after sex, drinking enough water, and not holding it in, incorporating a cranberry-based supplement infused with D-Mannose can be a life-changer. My friend turned me on to D-Mannose several years ago, after suffering another painful bladder infection that led to another round of gut-destroying antibiotics. While these won’t likely cure an existing infection (you should 100% see a physician if you already have symptoms), D-Mannose and cranberry are excellent preventative remedies that I personally swear by. And they also taste so, so yummy.

6. VitaFusion Extra-Strength B-12 Gummy Vitamins

You may be tempted to grab a third cup of coffee (or worse, piece of candy) when the late afternoon energy slump inevitably strikes. However, B-12 is an all-natural energy and metabolism booster that’s actually good for you and may help perk you up without the sugar or caffeine crash. Plus, because these sweet treats taste so good, you kind of feel like you’re satisfying your sweet tooth anyway.

7. Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Immune Support Gummies

Whether it’s flu season or not, taking care of our immune system by supporting our body with defensiveness vitamins and nutritional supplements can help us combat year-round germs that cause the cold and flu. While Vitamin C is the go-to when it comes to avoiding getting sick, Elderberry is another natural ingredient found help boost our immunity and protect us from viruses and airborne illnesses floating around us all day.

8. Olly Glowing Skin From Within Gummies

I’m all for ingestible beauty that fosters the idea of caring for our skin from the inside out. And while it may sound like a total cliché at this point, I believe in it. This formula is infused with oral Hyarluronic Acid (yes, the same stuff you’ll find in your favorite hydrating serum), marine collagen, and sea Buckthorn, which helps your skin lock in moisture from within. They also taste amazing, so you’ll remember to take them everyday.

9. Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

All of my friends think I’m crazy because I actually love the taste of ACV, and I actually enjoy taking a shot of it (I’ve even added it to my smoothies) if it offers health benefits because it doesn’t gross me out at all. However, I know my stance on this age-old natural remedy for digestion, detox, and even weight management is not in line with the masses. Fortunately, if you want to reap the many benefits Apple Cider Vinegar has to offer without downing a shot of the pungent liquid, these gummy alternatives are an absolute godsend that taste great without compromising effectiveness.