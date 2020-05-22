The Best Vitamin C Face Masks for Getting a Sunkissed Glow Indoors

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is the glow getter’s favorite season. In addition to getting regular doses of vitamin D on the cookout circuit and other planned get-togethers with friends and family, he or she also goes H.A.M with the self-tanner and elevates their vitamin C intake for even brighter results. And if they can somehow track down the best vitamin C mask for an extra dose of illuminated TLC, success is most definitely on the horizon.

Vitamin C‘s spot in the upper echelon of popular skincare ingredients should come as no surprise. Its versatility allows it to be mixed with almost any other skin solution and it provides antioxidant protection better than most other topical ingredients. It also targets a handful of other common skin-related complaints; lack of firmness, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage, to name a few. But its most popular benefit is undoubtedly an uptick in overall brightness. For this reason, you can get your vitamin C fix in a variety of ways, from your sunscreen to your post-cleansing serum or powder to your eye cream.

There’s also the option of saving it for your daily or weekly face mask moment. Though experts say these are best suited for oily and combination skin types since masking is especially helpful in reducing the appearance of pores, the truth is anyone can get in on the action. So whether your summer skincare goals include reaching next-level luminosity or simply switching up your daily routine, here are some of the best brightening vitamin C mask products packed with a wide range of effective ingredients.

Yes To Super Fresh Jelly Mask

This brightening mask is the equivalent of an ice-cold spritzer on a hot summer day. Apply it to your face and leave on for just 10 minutes to soak in the soothing benefits of watermelon, an all-natural ingredient rich in lycopene and vitamin C.

Thank You Farmer Back to Relax Soothing Gel Mask

Otherwise known as a “blessing for sensitive skin,” this gentle thirst quencher hydrates the skin with slew of reparative and brightening plant-derived ingredients, including aloe vera leaf juice extract and pomegranate extract, which is rich in vitamin C.

LAPCOS Vita C Sheet Mask (5-Pack)

Gentle enough for everyday use and suitable for all skin types, this revitalizing sheet mask targets dullness and inflammation with vitamin C, Hippophae Rhamnoides fruit extract, and antiseptic lemongrass extract.

OZNaturals Vitamin C + Sea Hydration Mask

Dive into this next-level hydrating treatment made with sea-sourced ingredients renowned for their moisturizing and brightening properties; sea kelp extract, spirulina extract, and vitamin C, to name a few.

Tatcha The Violet-C Radiance Mask

Tatcha’s best-selling anti-aging mask targets a handful of the most common skin-related issues with two types of vitamin C, Japanese beautyberry, and several types of exfoliating alpha-hydroxy acids.

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

This best-selling superfood mask tackles inflammation and dryness with ginger and turmeric while a generous dose of vitamin C amps up a dull complexion.

I Dew Care Thirst Things First Revitalizing Vitamin C Mist Mask

This mask is a true standout; the layered water and oil formula can be misted on your face throughout the day or applied as an overnight mask at night. Its formula is a plant- and fruit-derived blend of vitamin C-rich pomegranate extract and lemon and apple peel oils for upping moisture.

Tula Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask

Save this nourishing face mask for your designated self-care day to use during the day or apply before bed as an overnight treatment. Whichever way you choose to use, its multibeneficial formula will calm, moisturize, balance, and brighten with a blend of probiotics, lactic acid, ceramides and apple extract (rich in vitamin C).

Skyn Iceland Arctic Hydration Rubberizing Mask with Vitamin C (3-Pack)

This rubber mask conforms to your face shape for sturdy placement and proper absorption of its deeply hydrating and brightening formula, rich in vitamin C, algae, and Cloudberry oil.

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

Sick of looking in the mirror and having dark under-eye circles staring back at you? Incorporate these plant-based hydrogel patches into your routine to brighten and depuff those sensitive areas with vitamin C and marine plant extracts.

Derma E Vitamin C Bright Eyes Hydro Gel Patches

These 100 percent vegan under-eye patches up the ante with a powerhouse formula that calms and brightens with the help of vitamins C and B3, allantoin, and antioxidant-rich caffeine.

Formula 10.0.6 Bright Side Vitamin C Mask

This gentle glow getter tackles uneven texture and dullness simultaneously with vitamin C and an 8 percent fruit acid complex.

Summer Fridays R&R Mask

This gentle vegan skin buffer brightens and draws moisture into the skin with a soothing formula of vitamin C, rose flower powder, and five different natural oils (argan, safflower, sesame, avocado, grapeseed).

