Vitamin C Drugstore Products That Won’t Burn a Hole In Your Wallet

When it comes to skincare, everyone knows that Vitamin C is the ultimate ingredient you can trust to work out all of your skin’s problems with a singular product. What everyone doesn’t know is that Vitamin C isn’t only hidden behind designer labels and over-priced bottles. In a thoughtful effort to give your hard-earned paycheck a break, I’m unveiling a galore of the best Vitamin C products sold from your local—wait for it—drugstore. Yep, a quick run to CVS or Walgreens is all it takes to minimize fine lines and wrinkles, restore moisture, protect against UV rays, soothe irritation, and the list goes on.

Regardless of the price or label, there’s an endless number of benefits that come as a packaged deal with whatever Vitamin C-based product you choose to purchase–and all without sacrificing the weight of your wallet. That precious stack of well-deserved cash saved in your bank account serves as a proud reward from overly-exhausting workdays–and that money is to be spent on a nice happy hour, some new shoes, or a random rainy day.

Sit back. Relax. Invest in one of these budget-friendly products, pop something fancy to celebrate, and thank me later.

e.l.f. Beauty Shield Vitamin C Face Protecting Serum

This serum is formulated with key antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Pomegranate Extract which helps to refine, brighten skin tone, and protect against the effects of everyday environmental aggressors.

$20 at CVS

MD Complete Retinol Vitamin C Concentrate

MD Complete’s Retinol Concentrate filled with Vitamin C serves as an anti-aging skincare treatment and provides dermatologist levels of retinol. The cruelty-free product is easy to apply as you just massage 2-4 drops into your skin before applying treatment products.

$28.99 at Target

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Vitamin C Concentrate

The trusted beauty brand is, in fact, available at CVS and so is their top-notch, dermatologist-validated, powerful anti-aging Vitamin C serum that visibly boosts skin’s radiance in one week while reducing wrinkles in two weeks.

$30.49 at CVS

No7 Youthful Vitamin C Fresh Radiance Essence

This two-week radiance treatment leaves your skin feeling softer and refreshed. Apply 3-5 drops onto fingertips and massage into clean skin to even out your skin tone, improve your skin texture, and get your skin looking brighter and more radiant.

$22.99 at Target

Vichy Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector

Apply a few drops of Vichy’s Vitamin C Face Serum during your morning and night skincare routine. Follow up with your favorite moisturizer for radiant skin in the morning and throughout your day.

$21.37 at Walgreens

eb5 Vitamin C Serum Concentrate

This unscented serum actively brightens and evens out skin tone. The product includes three different forms of Vitamin C paired with Vitamin E to absorb deep into the skin.

$19.99 at Target

Dr. Varon’s Vitamin C Concentrated Serum

A few drops of this concentrated Vitamin C Serum (10% Vitamin C) applied to the skin daily will improve skin clarity and tone, making your skin appear firmer and smoother. With continued use, you will begin to see an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$19.49 at Walgreens

Nature’s Truth Vitamin C Serum

The nourishing Vitamin C Serum will bring lush moisture to your skin with every hydrating drop. Add to your daily routine for a brightened, glowing complexion and rejuvenated-looking skin.

$12.99 at CVS

CeraVe Vitamin C Face Serum

Developed with Dermatologists, this unique CeraVe Vitamin C Face Serum is a gentle, lightweight formula that will brighten your complexion while helping to restore the protective skin barrier–leaving your skin soft, radiant, and healthy-looking.

$24.99 at CVS

La Roche-Posay Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum with Vitamin C

The dermatological anti-wrinkle face serum contains a high concentration of pure Vitamin C. Suitable for sensitive skin, the lightweight facial serum carries a texture that feels velvety with a non-greasy finish.

$52.99 at CVS

Beauty Without Cruelty Vitamin C Vitality Serum

BWC’s Vitality Serum uses active forms of vitamin C and CoQ10 to create a healthy-looking glow of skin, clarity, tone, and texture. With regular use, the unique mixture will counteract any existing damage from the sun and environment to keep your skin youthful.

$21.79 at CVS

Jouviance Restructiv Youth Boosting Night Serum

Brighten your skin and stimulate collagen production by sleeping with this Vitamin C Youth Boosting Night Serum. The product provides 24 hours of brightening, protecting and correcting action.

$49 at CVS

Reviva Labs Firming Eye Serum

Reduce the appearance of eye-area wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles as you protect against future signs of aging with Reviva Labs’ formula containing a mixture of Vitamin C Ester, Alpha Lipoic Acid, and DMAE.

$17.49 at CVS

ClariSEA Radical Rosehip

All the pretty without the breakouts. This organic smart oil nourishes, balances and clears to help reveal your skin’s original health and radiance.

$16.99 at CVS

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.