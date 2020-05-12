Long-Lasting Vegan Mascaras That Pump Up the Volume

Finding a good mascara can be difficult under normal circumstances but when you add the term “vegan” to your search, it gets even harder. There’s some good news though: Vegan mascaras—in addition to being cruelty-free and leaving our furry friends to happily frolic unharmed—are actually better for your eyelashes than most non-vegan mascaras.

Mascara usually just coats your eyes with black, brown, navy or even sometimes green liquid. It makes our eyelashes look large and more defined. If the mascara doesn’t clump or flake, that’s even better. It lasts for a long time and doesn’t fade. Then, for the most part, your mascara’s job ends there. You scrub the mascara off your eyes at the end of the night with some makeover remover and call it a job well done.

Vegan mascara often contains ingredients that help nourish your lashes, like Vitamin B and Vitamin E. You can help out your lashes while they look awesome at the same time. Why not accomplish both at once? Vegan mascaras often also have more natural ingredients and are less likely to pump their formulas full of chemicals. This is probably because they have a more discerning clientele who want to be able to read the ingredients list and not find any red flags.

We rounded up the best vegan mascaras that’ll make your lashes look defined and also help them stay healthy. You know what they say, once you go vegan, you’ll never go back.

1. Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara Supernova

This long-lasting mascara is all-natural and mineral. Its list of ingredients include coconut water and Vitamin B. What you won’t find on its ingredients list is animal products, parabens, silicone, phthalates or petroleum. This vegan, cruelty-free mascara will keep your lashes strong and nourished. It comes in Supernova (black) or Stardust (brown). You can also order one single mascara or a set of two.

2. Organic Mascara by Endlessly Beautiful

This vegan mascara from Endlessly Beautiful is also 100 percent natural and gluten-free. It contains chamomile, Vitamin E, oregano, thyme, coffee powder, cinnamon, rosemary and grapefruit. Even though this mascara is natural, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be flaky or clump. It goes on smooth, and it’s water- and sweat-resistant. It’ll strengthen your lashes as you wear it throughout the day.

3. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Throw away those fake eyelashes, Essence’s vegan and gluten-free mascara will do you one better. This long-lasting mascara will help define every single eyelash in a dramatic fashion, but it won’t clump or leave flakes behind. You’ll get as big of volume as you would with a non-vegan mascara. You can order one mascara, a set of three, a gift set, which includes Essence’s other vegan mascaras, or a mixed duo set.