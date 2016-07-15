10 Completely Vegan Makeup Brands to Shop Right Now

Kat Von D recently made an announcement that proved pretty major for fans of her eponymous makeup brand: Each and every product in the line, which has been a cult favorite since its 2008 launch, would be reformulated to attain 100-percent vegan status. Many of the offerings already fell under this category, but not all of them, so Kat upped the ante by declaring that her products would become vegan-friendly, not just cruelty-free, across the board.

The tattoo-artist-turned-makeup-mogul may be a hardcore vegan herself (her Instagram bio reads simply “Vegan as fuck”), but you don’t have to swear off everything an animal has ever touched to understand the benefits of switching to vegan makeup—the biggest benefit being that absolutely nobody needs to use ingredients derived from dead animals and tested on live ones in their beauty routine. (And if you do follow a vegan diet, it makes perfect sense to opt for vegan beauty products, too.)

It’s not half as crunchy as it sounds, promise: By definition, a product that’s vegan just means it’s made without animal testing or byproducts, including common animal-derived components like beeswax, lanolin, and carmine (the latter of which makes your blush and lipstick red by way of crushed beetles). It does not need to be handcrafted with a mortar and pestle by a barefoot earth mother breastfeeding in the forest to be categorized as vegan; in fact, there are countless brands already serving up totally animal-free makeup, and you may not even realize that they’re lurking in your local Sephora or your Instagram feed.

Here, 10 of the best 100-percent vegan makeup brands on the market to shop regardless of whether or not you’d choose a block of tofu over a burger.