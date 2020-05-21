Unique Vegan Eyeshadow Palettes That Are High-Quality and Cruelty-Free

If you’re trying to swap out some of your less animal-friendly make-up palettes for a vegan alternative, your furry friends will thank you. It can be a big decision to swap out your regular make-up to vegan. It takes a lot of research to find products that are truly vegan. The makeup world hasn’t totally caught up to what shoppers are looking for yet and don’t reach your cruelty-free and vegan standards yet. Some of the big brands you might love probably don’t have vegan eyeshadow options yet. But there is some good news: There are some amazing vegan eyeshadow palettes out there. These palettes think outside of the smoky eye looks. They’re different from the tried-and-true metallics palettes you see everywhere. They’re so great you won’t even miss your non-vegan palettes.

We found three eyeshadow palettes that tick every beauty devotee’s box. There’s a classic neutrals palette that has all of your nudes, browns and pinks, but it’s vegan and lacks many harmful chemicals found in makeup. For the art snob, we found a vegan palette inspired by the Italian Renaissance and the grungy early ’90s—talk about two different influences. And for the girl who is always at Coachella, we found a festival-worthy vegan palette. It’s full of non-irritating, long-lasting glittery shades and is an homage to a certain mythical creature.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Lime Crime Venus Eyeshadow Palette

This Venus-inspired palette is an ode to Botticelli’s painting… and the early ’90s. The box itself, which features exclusive artwork, is a beauty artifact. Inside the mirrored box lies eight vibrant eyeshadows. The box includes berry pink velvet matte, opalescent pink, golden ivory, rust brown matte, brown matte pearl, sunset orange matte, stone matte and burgundy matte. Lime Crime’s palette is vegan and cruelty-free, which is verified by PETA and the Leaping Bunny.

2. Pacifica Beauty Pink Nudes

This pink nudes palette from Pacifica includes 10 warm nudes, pinks and bronze-y browns that is a perfect option for your everyday makeup routine. The highly pigmented colors are not only vegan and cruelty-free, they’re also made without silicone, petroleum, phthalates and carmine, so they’re without chemicals. The eye shadows are made out of coconut minerals and have a smooth finish. There are other palette options, including Crystal Matrix and Beachy Punk, if you’re looking for something different.

3. The Original Mermaid Glitter Eyeshadow Palette

If you couldn’t tell this palate was mermaid-inspired by the artwork, you’d know just by looking at the shadows. With eyeshadow shade names like Calypso, Siren and Trident, this vegan palette is truly legendary. This palette includes 32 non-toxic glittery shades and some basic matte shades to blend with. This palette is for people who love experimenting with make-up and cosplayers. If you think there is no such thing as too much glitter, this is the palette for you. Cleof promises that the eyeshadow is long-lasting, so it’ll survive whatever festival or holiday party you wear it to.