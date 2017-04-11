7 Weirdly Cool Vegan Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With

OK, excuse us while we Gwyneth Paltrow out for a second, but have you ever really looked at the ingredients of your favorite beauty products? You know, the teeny-tiny label printed on the back of your BB cream tube, with a dozen 16-letter-long ingredients? Welp, if you’ve taken a peek—or spent hours investigating on the internet—you already know that so many of our most-loved beauty products are filled with questionable, synthetic ingredients (that are also frequently tested on animals, or even contain animal derivatives), all of which can turn some beauty lovers off.

But before you start re-thinking your makeup obsession, let us introduce you to the world of vegan beauty products, seven of which are so excellent in their own right, they’d deserve a spot on your vanity regardless of what’s on their label. We’re talkin’ exfoliating scrubs formulated with bladderwrack seaweed, French clay, and coffee extract, and a long-lasting liquid lipstick infused with hemp oil and vitamin E. And all of these gems are both cruelty-free and 100-percent free of animal products (and by-products and derivatives), so you can slather your face with happiness, knowing no animals were harmed in the making of your beauty routine. Click through to see our seven favorite vegan beauty products, below, and get ready to make the very painless, wonderful transition to animal-loving.