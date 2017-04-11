StyleCaster
7 Weirdly Cool Vegan Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With

7 Weirdly Cool Vegan Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With

7 Weirdly Cool Vegan Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With
OK, excuse us while we Gwyneth Paltrow out for a second, but have you ever really looked at the ingredients of your favorite beauty products? You know, the teeny-tiny label printed on the back of your BB cream tube, with a dozen 16-letter-long ingredients? Welp, if you’ve taken a peek—or spent hours investigating on the internet—you already know that so many of our most-loved beauty products are filled with questionable, synthetic ingredients (that are also frequently tested on animals, or even contain animal derivatives), all of which can turn some beauty lovers off.

But before you start re-thinking your makeup obsession, let us introduce you to the world of vegan beauty products, seven of which are so excellent in their own right, they’d deserve a spot on your vanity regardless of what’s on their label. We’re talkin’ exfoliating scrubs formulated with bladderwrack seaweed, French clay, and coffee extract, and a long-lasting liquid lipstick infused with hemp oil and vitamin E. And all of these gems are both cruelty-free and 100-percent free of animal products (and by-products and derivatives), so you can slather your face with happiness, knowing no animals were harmed in the making of your beauty routine. Click through to see our seven favorite vegan beauty products, below, and get ready to make the very painless, wonderful transition to animal-loving.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Exfoliating Detox Scrub
The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Exfoliating Detox Scrub

The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Exfoliating Detox Scrub, $14.99; at The Seaweed Bath Co.

Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream
Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream

Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream, $16; at Pacifica

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Wish
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Wish

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Wish, $17; at Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

Inika Certified Organic Makeup Remover
Inika Certified Organic Makeup Remover

Inika Certified Organic Makeup Remover, $27; at Inika Organic

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Honeymoon Bliss
Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Honeymoon Bliss

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Honeymoon Bliss, $10.50; at Ella + Mila

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara, $22; at Juice Beauty

Spectrum Marbelous 5 Piece Sculpt Set
Spectrum Marbelous 5 Piece Sculpt Set

Spectrum Marbelous 5 Piece Sculpt Set, $44.99; at Spectrum

 

