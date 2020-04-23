Under Eye Masks For Taking the Edge Off a Mindblowing Migraine

What else could I do but scream internally after walking into the local drugstore and straight to the medicine aisle where literally all of the ibuprofen was out of stock? On the rare occasion that my head is pounding and the day is generally drab, I need reinforcements fast. My mother is essentially a treasure trove of DIY hacks for moments like this, but few are time-efficient. Thankfully, I soon discovered that the best under-eye masks at least take the edge off. And if they’ve been sitting in the fridge—even better.

Or in my case, the teeny makeup fridge that had gone underused (and honestly forgotten) until this very moment. As soon as I removed a pair of masks, put them under my eyes and got back into my couch sprawl, magic ensued. It was almost as if the cooling sensation and muscle tension release around my eyelids distracted from my pulsating temples. (Pro tip: Rub Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water all over your face to enhance the effects even more. It feels like actual heaven on earth.)

The point I’m trying to make is this: under-eye masks are clutch in the most unexpected ways, so keep them on hand. Ahead, my favorite options that feel good and won’t slide awkwardly down your face.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

If you were wondering which eye masks I used on that fateful night, here you go. These masks stay put no matter what you’re doing and the ginkgo biloba in the formula improves blood flow, which may explain that tension release.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

Whether you’re catching a flight (and not feelings, of course) or sitting at home, these selfie-ready masks are infused with aloe and hyaluronic acid for moisture retention and calming properties in the under-eye area.

Nona Gel Lab Gold Eye Mask

Vegan under-eye masks made with plant-based collagen to help restore elasticity to the under eye area.

Patchology Moodpatch Down Time Calming Tea-Infused Eye Gels

Hit the reset button at the end of a long, hard day with these calming under-eye masks enriched with anti-inflammatory calendula and soothing lavender.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

When you need to look wide awake before an early morning Zoom meeting, slap on these cucumber gels to shrink puffiness and other signs of fatigue.

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

Cooling peptide-infused eye gels for promoting skin firmness and elasticity.

Yes To Cucumbers Depuffing Under Eye Masks

Soothing cucumber, caffeine, and evodia fruit combine in this affordable under-eye option for decreasing puffiness and improving blood flow around the eyes.

Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads

Instagrammable eye patches soaked in a hyaluronic acid and coconut extract-rich essence for restoring moisture to the sensitive eye area.

Ciate London Watermelon Burst Hydrating Eye Patches

Give your under-eye area a revitalized glow and hydration with the brightening properties of this niacinamide and watermelon extract formula.

Peace Out Puffy Eyes Under-Eye Patches

Suitable for all skin types, these lightweight masks treat the under-eye area with a unique formula that includes passion fruit extract for depuffing and betaine for targeting inflammation.

INC.Redible No Puff Zone Hydrating Hemp Hydrogel Under Eye Mask

Cannabis sativa oil-infused eye patches that smooth, soothe and brighten.

Estee Lauder Advanced Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

In just 10 minutes, the brand’s highly concentrated Advanced Night Repair technology drenches the skin in hydration.

