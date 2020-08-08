Restorative Under-Eye Gel Pads That’ll Get Rid of Puffiness

When you’re under a lot of stress, the first place it shows up is under your eyes. The dark circles bloom and your under-eye skin becomes paper-thin and puffy. And then everyone starts telling you how “tired” you look. Because telling someone they look exhausted is totally helpful. As if you didn’t already know that. If your usual evening under-eye cream and morning caffeine serum isn’t lessening those stubborn dark circles, you should turn to the heavy-hitters. The best under-eye gel pads will give that TLC you desperately need.

These little gels soothe and rejuvenate that delicate skin. They’re usually cooling, which also helps de-puff the skin. Containing powerhouse ingredients like collagen, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, eye gels try to moisturize, restore elasticity and fill in those wrinkles—all at the same time. We even found a pick that includes 24K gold, because you’re worth it. These gels usually stay underneath your eyes for 10-20 minutes, providing you with a mini-self-care moment while you’re watching your guilty pleasure show or winding down with a glass of wine. You’ll no longer wear your stress on your face.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Under Eye Mask – By Lovoir

Pretend you’re at a spa with this luxurious under-eye mask. It’ll get rid of your puffiness and reduce the appearance of your wrinkles and those pesky dark circles. Made out of a combo of Vitamin C serum, 24K gold, collagen, rose oil and hyaluronic acid, these eye masks include every ingredient you could possibly want, plus a few extras. You simply place these cooling and rejuvenating pads underneath your tired eyes and let them do the work.

2. Permotary 30 Pairs Crystal Collagen Under Eye Mask

These gel pads are pumped up with hyaluronic acid and collagen, which will restore the elasticity underneath your under-eyes and obscure wrinkles. The eye masks encourage cell regeneration to make you look refreshed and more youthful. These masks also have moisturizing ingredients to prevent dryness. The mask comes in gold, black, pink and white for all of your self-care selfies.

3. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

If you’re feeling super stressed or like you’re being particularly run down, you should check out this cooling eye mask. Packed with hydrolyzed elastin, acetyl hexapeptide, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Icelandic glacial water and six essential minerals, this mask will provide relief to your tired eyes. It restores firmness, reduces your wrinkles, improves blood flow and stops premature aging. The mask will like a cold compress underneath your eyes.