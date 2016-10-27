The 5 Best Under-Eye Creams That Actually Work

First thing’s first: Under-eye creams are kind of bogus. Yes, we, the beauty team of STYLECASTER, are standing on our soapbox, officially denouncing (most) eye creams. Listen, it’s not that eye creams are bad for your skin, but they’re also not as magical or as revolutionary or as necessary for anti-aging as you’ve been led to believe.

If we’re being honest (we are), the face cream that you slather on every day and night is almost always as good—if not better—than most eye creams on the market. Yes, we know, your life has been a lie. And no, there’s no eye cream in the world that can permanently de-puff bags or brighten dark circles; that shit’s in your genes.

Still, some people just feel safer covering their bases by dabbing on an eye cream every night. So if you’re going to take the time to apply one, we’re going to make sure that you’re at least using the best, most-effective eye creams for plumping fine lines, tightening skin, and, hopefully, staving off the effects of mother nature for a few more years (if you’re into that kind of thing, of course). Scroll down to see our five favorites!