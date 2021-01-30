The Best High-Coverage Under-Eye Concealers To Help You Fake a Full Night’s Rest

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t you just love it when someone asks, “Are you tired?” Said literally no one ever. Okay, let’s be real — none of us want to hear that our night owl tendencies (or frankly, just our genetics) are visible to others. In fact, if we have had a full night’s sleep, sometimes our under-eye circles tell a different story. Unless you’re going for a super smoked out blue and purple eye look, erasing those shadows is probably going to be the goal, and finding the right under-eye concealer for dark circles that gives you opaque coverage but doesn’t cake, crease, or settle into fine lines is a major game-changer.

As you already know, concealers work their magic by brightening the under-eye area and reducing the appearance of dark circles, but unfortunately, you probably also know that not all concealers are created equal. With so many different formulas, textures, and finishes on the market, it’s difficult to find a solid concealer that provides sufficient coverage, but actually stays put throughout the day. Not only do you want a concealer to diffuse the appearance of dark circles, but you also don’t want it to crease or emphasize dry patches either.

Because the under-eye region is so delicate (and prone to smudges and fading), we’ve gathered a list of our ten favorite under-eye concealers that will instantly camouflage the visible side effects of a sleepless night or stressful week, for an airbrushed effect without over-drying or creasing. Scroll through below to shop our top pics for full coverage formulas designed just for your under-eyes.

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

Camouflage under-eye darkness with this creamy, full-coverage concealer. Both hydrating and long-wearing, this product provides a lightweight satin finish that’s ideal for those with dry and combination skin (or those with dry under-eyes and/or fine lines).

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer

This full-coverage liquid concealer erases the look of pesky under-eye circles and discoloration with its lightweight and waterproof formula. The crease-proof formula stays put without over-drying, so there’s no need to worry about caking or settling into fine lines.

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

Made with jojoba oil and honey, this creamy, buildable concealer works to moisturize skin while reducing the appearance of under-eye circles. All you need is a rice-sized amount to achieve a full coverage look, and it’ll last you a while. With a price tag of $48, this product isn’t super affordable, but if you’re looking to improve your skin and makeup routine it’s worth the investment.

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Liquid Brightening Concealer

For cake-free coverage, this hydrating liquid concealer camouflages dark circles while ensuring a vibrant and radiant finish. Available in 48 shades, this concealer is ideal for those with sensitive skin as it’s made with a Botanical Blend of louts, gardenia and white waterlily.

Huda Beauty The Overachiever High-Coverage Concealer

This rich, full coverage concealer disguises under-eye circles and facial redness with only a tiny amount of product necessary to achieve a natural, velvet-soft matte finish. Infused with green tea, the product works to diminish signs of discoloration and stress while providing the skin with a protective layer.

ColourPop No Filter Matte Concealer

Apply this liquid concealer to your under-eye for a full coverage look that will cover dark circles seamlessly. Made with soft blurring pigment technology, this concealer will make your skin look impeccable at only $7.

Nudestix Nudefix Creamy Concealer

Formulated to brighten dark circles and hydrate dry skin, this velvety, buildable concealer provides sheer to medium coverage in just a few swipes. Great for all skin types (including dry and sensitive), this product works to minimize texture and increase moisture.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Matte Velvet Skin High Coverage Multi-Use Concealer Transfer-proof and waterproof, this luscious full-coverage concealer smooths skin, corrects redness and covers dark circles in just a few swipes. Made with a matte finish, this product is perfect for those with oily skin. Matte Velvet Concealer $30 buy it

Bodyography Skin Slip Full Coverage Concealer

Infused with Vitamin E and Glycerin, this full-coverage liquid concealer brightens the under-eye area and reduces redness. Don’t worry about having to re-apply because it’s wearable for up to 24 hours.

RMS Un-Cover-Up Concealer

Lightweight and buildable, this buttery concealer is enhanced with raw coconut oil to make skin smooth and soft. Made with clean ingredients by Rose-Marie Swift, feel good about what you’re putting on your skin each morning.