The Best Ulta Beauty Products You Can Nab Now At Target

Elizabeth Denton
By now, beauty obsessives know they can head to Target to shop their favorite products usually only sold at Ulta Beauty. The shop-in-shops are popping up now across the country and will continue over the next few years. They feature more than 50 brands not usually sold at Target so yes, you can officially buy anything at the retailer. With so many options though, we’re helping you find the best Ulta Beauty products at Target to add your cart, like, now.

If you’re worried about your Ulta Rewards points, know that you’ll be able to grab both the Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards when shopping. So, it’s basically a no-brainer. You can grab The Ordinary’s stellar acne solutions, as well as Pattern Beauty, M.A.C. makeup, Tula, Tarte, Urban Decay, Ouai and so much more. It’s also pretty cool that you can shop Ulta Beauty’s affordable in-house line for those quick trends you want to try for less than $10.

Below, we got you started with a few of our must-haves. Happy shopping!

Ulta Beauty gloss stick

Ulta Beauty Collection Gloss Stick

There are six glossy lipstick shades to choose from with ultra-moisturizing color.

Gloss Stick $9
ariana grande thank you next perfume The Best Ulta Beauty Products You Can Nab Now At Target

Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum Spray

This flirty perfume doesn’t just have a cute bottle. It features a yummy floral gourmand musk scent with a heart of Crème De Coconut pink rose petals and a base of macaroon sugar velvet musk.

Eau de Parfum Spray $45
Pattern shampoo The Best Ulta Beauty Products You Can Nab Now At Target

Pattern Hydration Shampoo

This moisturizing formula is great for curls, coils and tight textures. It removes build-up and dirt without stripping the hair.

Hydration Shampoo $38
T Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer Deep Black The Best Ulta Beauty Products You Can Nab Now At Target

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

There’s a reason this classic full-coverage concealer is so popular. In 24 shades, it covers any “imperfections” without creasing or settling into fine lines.

Under Eye Concealer $28
tarte Amazonian Clay 12hrs Blush The Best Ulta Beauty Products You Can Nab Now At Target

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12hrs Blush

Pick up this popular blush, available in four flattering shades, to get in on 2021’s big blush trend.

Amazonian Clay 12hrs Blush $29
Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

We can’t get enough of Ouai’s new shampoo and conditioner that caters to your hair type instead of a concern. It really works.

Fine Hair Shampoo $28
