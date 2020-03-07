StyleCaster
One of Ulta Beauty’s Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

You know it’s time for an Ulta splurge when something that just launched has already sold out. Per usual, there are too many new products that I have the budget for making their debut this month and the options touch literally every part of my routine, from hair cleansing to everyday makeup to body illumination, because self-tanner season has officially arrived. And of course, some brands are being sold in Ulta for the first time ever, making it even harder to keep our total purchase under a budget-friendly number.

I’ve also realized that most of the standout drops are pink. Like literally pink. More specifically, that millennial pink shade everyone “swore off” back in 2019 because it had become outdated and overused. I think we’re still just a little attached, even more so because it’s a color that just screams spring, along with other pastel shades we tend to gravitate toward as the warm weather makes an inevitable return. But if that weren’t enough, these pink products aren’t just nice to look at: they’re actually useful too. Personally, I’m most excited about Benefit’s Cheek Stars palette, frank body’s rose gold body scrub and the entire Authentic Beauty Concept range—I’m a sucker for minimalist packaging and vegan formulas.

But that’s just me. Chances are something else may catch your eye, like the very on-trend bridal hairpin set that’s already sold out. Keep scrolling to see the buzziest new products already on Ulta shelves or coming soon.

best ulta products 2020 wet n wild One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Wet n’ Wild.

Wet n Wild x Bretman Rock Loose Highlighter Duo

We gave you the exclusive on this highly-anticipated collaboration weeks ago and now, you can shop the entire range on your next Ulta run.

Loose Highlighter Duo $7.99
best ulta products 2020 australian glow One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Australian Glow.

Australian Glow Self-Tan Mousse

Coming soon to Ulta is this ultra-chic (and clean) self-tanning brand from down under—Melbourne, Australia, to be exact.

(launch date TBD)

best ulta products 2020 authentic beauty concept One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Authentic Beauty Concept.

Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Cleanser

Authentic Beauty Concept is new to Ulta shelves and the beautiful packaging and standout formulas are sure to catch your eye.

Glow Cleanser $28
best ulta products 2020 benefit One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette

Benefit combined a handful of its best-sellers—including the iconic Hoola bronzer—into this multiuse palette.

Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette $60
buy it

 

best ulta products 2020 colourpop One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Colourpop.

Colourpop Just My Luck Eyeshadow Palette

Just in time for St. Paddy’s Day, this monochromatic palette includes plenty of green shades for you to mix and match.

Just My Luck Eyeshadow Palette $12
best ulta products 2020 frank body One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Frank Body.

Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub

This limited-edition version of the original body scrub is infused with rose gold mica to give your bod just a hint of sparkle.

Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub $19.95
best ulta products 2020 hanskin One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Hanskin.

Hanskin Hyaluron bubble pop cleanser

Hanskin may be new to Ulta, but this K-beauty brand has a glowing reputation for its effective formulas.

Hyaluron bubble pop cleanser $20
best ulta products 2020 jr watkins One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

JR Watkins.

JR Watkins Cleansing Hand Elixir

Body care is becoming more and more innovative, thanks to brands like JR Watkins. This range is also new to Ulta and includes a game-changing no-rinse cleanser made with naturally-derived ingredients.

Cleansing Hand Elixir $9.99
best ulta products 2020 kreyol essence One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Kreyol Essence.

Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint

Castor oil is one of the most popular growth ingredients for natural hair and this brand’s 100% Haitian formula is combined with other stimulating ingredients to boost and accelerate the process.

Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint $24
best ulta products 2020 lanolips One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Lano.

Lano Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint

Lano’s classic 101 ointment got the pink treatment with a special-edition tube that delivers a rosy-gold tint to the lips and cheeks.

Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment $16.95
best ulta products 2020 love wellness One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

LOVE Wellness.

LOVE Wellness Sparkle Fiber

Consider this a daily gut check for promoting healthier digestion and bloat management, thanks to ingredients including chia seeds, flax seeds and organic vegetables.

Sparkle Fiber $29.99
best ulta products 2020 megababe One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

megababe.

megababe LE TUSH Clarifying Butt Mask

Megababe just unleashed a slew of spring-ready body products, including this butt mask infused with exfoliating acids and squalane to deep clean and hydrate your precious backside.

LE TUSH Clarifying Butt Mask $22
best ulta products 2020 pacifica tomboy vibes One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Pacifica.

Pacifica Tomboy Vibes Natural Perfume

There’s no shortage of new Pacifica products to choose from this month, but I’m most excited to try this natural perfume, made of 100% natural raw materials and preserved with corn grain alcohol.

Tomboy Vibes Natural Perfume $22
best ulta products 2020 perricone md One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Perricone MD.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Hand Therapy

Chronic handwashing is a necessary evil that can wreak havoc on your skin. This potent hand moisturizer replenishes, tightens and brightens crepey skin.

Cold Plasma+ Hand Therapy $29
best ulta products 2020 pur trolls One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

PUR.

PUR X Trolls World Tour Funk Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t be fooled by the name—PUR’s entire range in collaboration with Trolls is a surprisingly chic burst of color, complete with a lip gloss kit and several high-impact eyeshadow palettes.

World Tour Funk Eyeshadow Palette $18
best ulta products 2020 rebels refinery One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Rebels Refinery.

Rebels Refinery Cactus Lip Balm

This soothing lip moisturizer enriched with coconut and almond oils could also be cute decor on your desk or vanity.

Cactus Lip Balm $5.99
best ulta products 2020 riviera One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Riviera.

Riviera Bridal Party Set

There is already a waiting list for this blinged-out set of hairpins tailormade for bachelorette parties.

Bridal Party Set $28
best ulta products 2020 soap glory One of Ulta Beautys Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Soap & Glory.

Soap & Glory Pulp Friction Refreshing Body Scrub

Like all Soap & Glory products, this body smells like a dream but also does an amazing job of exfoliating and moisturizing the body.

Pulp Friction Refreshing Body Scrub $12.99
