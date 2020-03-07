One of Ulta Beauty’s Newest Launches Has Already Sold Out

Scroll To See More Images

You know it’s time for an Ulta splurge when something that just launched has already sold out. Per usual, there are too many new products that I have the budget for making their debut this month and the options touch literally every part of my routine, from hair cleansing to everyday makeup to body illumination, because self-tanner season has officially arrived. And of course, some brands are being sold in Ulta for the first time ever, making it even harder to keep our total purchase under a budget-friendly number.

I’ve also realized that most of the standout drops are pink. Like literally pink. More specifically, that millennial pink shade everyone “swore off” back in 2019 because it had become outdated and overused. I think we’re still just a little attached, even more so because it’s a color that just screams spring, along with other pastel shades we tend to gravitate toward as the warm weather makes an inevitable return. But if that weren’t enough, these pink products aren’t just nice to look at: they’re actually useful too. Personally, I’m most excited about Benefit’s Cheek Stars palette, frank body’s rose gold body scrub and the entire Authentic Beauty Concept range—I’m a sucker for minimalist packaging and vegan formulas.

But that’s just me. Chances are something else may catch your eye, like the very on-trend bridal hairpin set that’s already sold out. Keep scrolling to see the buzziest new products already on Ulta shelves or coming soon.

Wet n Wild x Bretman Rock Loose Highlighter Duo

We gave you the exclusive on this highly-anticipated collaboration weeks ago and now, you can shop the entire range on your next Ulta run.

Australian Glow Self-Tan Mousse

Coming soon to Ulta is this ultra-chic (and clean) self-tanning brand from down under—Melbourne, Australia, to be exact.

(launch date TBD)

Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Cleanser

Authentic Beauty Concept is new to Ulta shelves and the beautiful packaging and standout formulas are sure to catch your eye.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette

Benefit combined a handful of its best-sellers—including the iconic Hoola bronzer—into this multiuse palette.

Colourpop Just My Luck Eyeshadow Palette

Just in time for St. Paddy’s Day, this monochromatic palette includes plenty of green shades for you to mix and match.

Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub

This limited-edition version of the original body scrub is infused with rose gold mica to give your bod just a hint of sparkle.

Hanskin Hyaluron bubble pop cleanser

Hanskin may be new to Ulta, but this K-beauty brand has a glowing reputation for its effective formulas.

JR Watkins Cleansing Hand Elixir

Body care is becoming more and more innovative, thanks to brands like JR Watkins. This range is also new to Ulta and includes a game-changing no-rinse cleanser made with naturally-derived ingredients.

Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint

Castor oil is one of the most popular growth ingredients for natural hair and this brand’s 100% Haitian formula is combined with other stimulating ingredients to boost and accelerate the process.

Lano Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint

Lano’s classic 101 ointment got the pink treatment with a special-edition tube that delivers a rosy-gold tint to the lips and cheeks.

LOVE Wellness Sparkle Fiber

Consider this a daily gut check for promoting healthier digestion and bloat management, thanks to ingredients including chia seeds, flax seeds and organic vegetables.

megababe LE TUSH Clarifying Butt Mask

Megababe just unleashed a slew of spring-ready body products, including this butt mask infused with exfoliating acids and squalane to deep clean and hydrate your precious backside.

Pacifica Tomboy Vibes Natural Perfume

There’s no shortage of new Pacifica products to choose from this month, but I’m most excited to try this natural perfume, made of 100% natural raw materials and preserved with corn grain alcohol.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Hand Therapy

Chronic handwashing is a necessary evil that can wreak havoc on your skin. This potent hand moisturizer replenishes, tightens and brightens crepey skin.

PUR X Trolls World Tour Funk Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t be fooled by the name—PUR’s entire range in collaboration with Trolls is a surprisingly chic burst of color, complete with a lip gloss kit and several high-impact eyeshadow palettes.

Rebels Refinery Cactus Lip Balm

This soothing lip moisturizer enriched with coconut and almond oils could also be cute decor on your desk or vanity.

Riviera Bridal Party Set

There is already a waiting list for this blinged-out set of hairpins tailormade for bachelorette parties.

Soap & Glory Pulp Friction Refreshing Body Scrub

Like all Soap & Glory products, this body smells like a dream but also does an amazing job of exfoliating and moisturizing the body.

