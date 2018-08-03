The Best Types of Bangs for Curly, Straight, Wavy & Kinky-Curly Hair

We firmly believe that the best type of bangs is any type of bangs. Hear us out: Bangs are just so… cool (told you we’d have a solid reason), and if you don’t believe us, just ask fashion editor Hilary George-Parkin, who struts into the office every day with bangs a-flyin’, and a billion people “ooh”-ing and “aah”-ing behind her.

We’ll admit bangs are kind of high-maintenance, particularly when temps rise above 80 degrees, but in case you haven’t noticed, we’re heading into fall and winter, which means it’ll cool off soon enough (we hope).

So if you’ve been on the fence about finally making the chop (do it), we’re here to persuade you through the use of very pretty, very dreamy and very aesthetically pleasing pictures of bangs.

We’ve rounded up a silly amount of awe-inspiring bangs photos, and then broke them down into five different categories (wispy, curly, blunt, side-swept and parted) to help you pinpoint the exact styles you love and the exact styles you’ll want to show to your hairstylist and say, “Not this.”

A version of this article was originally published in October 2016.