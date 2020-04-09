The Best Tweezers For Plucking & Priming Unruly Brows

Brows are subject to as many beauty trends as the way you draw your eyeliner. Whether you wear them brushed up and fluffy or trim and tame, grooming is part of the process. Of course, you could leave the shaping to the professionals and get them waxed or threaded to perfection, but a good ol’ set of tweezers will do the trick, too. You just have to know how to use them.

At the risk of sounding cliche, the first set of eyebrows that caught our collective attention (other than our own unruly pairs) were model Cara Delevingne’s natural set. TBH, they’re still our browspiration: bold, beautiful and unashamedly bushy. But here’s the thing: even if you prefer to let your brows run wild, there’s always one or two little hairs that go rogue and need a swift plucking. Even Chamalet brows (yes, Chamalet as in Timothee) require some level of grooming, while pared-back brows demand your undivided attention to keep them (literally) in line.

With a good pair of tweezers, you never have to leave the house to tame stubborn strays or combat rapid growth. These are the best pairs on to help you get and sustain the style you prefer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

You might be shocked to hear that a tweezer brand has a cult following, but plucking is serious business. If you want the best of the best, Tweezerman is your guy. The Slant Tweezer is an award-winning tool, having been honored with Allure’s “Best of Beauty” stamp of approval every year since 2001. The stainless steel tip slants 25 degrees for a professional pluck working against the brow bone and features hand-filed tips to ensure optimal precision. The tweezer also comes in a variety of colors like bright pink and fire engine red, so it’ll always stand out in your medicine cabinet or tote bag.

2. Tweezer Guru Slant Tip Tweezer

Tweezers are one of those beauty tools that all look eerily similar, but in reality, aren’t made equally. Take Tweezer Guru’s slanted tip tool, for example: The professional instrument is made with stainless steel and boasts an incredibly firm grip. It also removes hair with the utmost precision with just one pluck — so be careful where you aim.

3. Majestic Bombay Surgical Tweezers

Don’t be intimidated by Majestic Bombay’s surgical tweezers — they aren’t as scary as they look. While the extremely pointy tips definitely give off more of a medical feel, these tweezers are among the best beauty tools you’ll find on the market. From pesky eyebrow hairs sticking out in random places to ingrown hairs and splinters deeply embedded under the skin, this pair removes anything and everything in one swift pluck.