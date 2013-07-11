How to Keep Oily Skin Under Control This Summer

If you find yourself toeing the line between looking dewy and greasy—especially during the hotter months of the year—you’re not alone. In fact, even people who generally don’t have oily skin can suffer from summertime slick, says New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler. Turns out, scorching hot temperatures can cause your skin to overheat, which can make it produce more oil and lead to some pretty major shine.
But apart from just messing with your look, oily skin can also cause more breakouts if you don’t care for it the right way. “When you dry out oily skin too much, your skin responds by producing more sebum, which leads to pimples,” says Wechsler. The good news? You can cut back on shine, and keep your complexion breakout-free, with a few simple tweaks to your beauty routine.
First, start using a toner that contains salicylic acid, suggests Wechsler. This’ll help prevent shine, give you a natural glow, and remove the layer of dead skin cells that hold onto oil. Besides that, your best bet is to stick with oil-free, mattifying products as much as you can. With that in mind, we pulled together some of our favorite face saving, oil-fighting toners, cleansers and mattifying agents. Check them out above!
Don't let oily skin ruin your whole summer. Fight back with these products!
This face wash deep cleans without leaving your skin feeling tight or dry. Your complexion will not only look and feel less oily, but it’ll also feel soft and refreshed.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser, $20, kiehls.com
Five main ingredients (pomegranate water, pomegranate extract, witch hazel extract, alpine willowherb extract, and salicylic acid) make this toner effective but gentle. Your skin will look more refined, matte and rejuvenated.
Korres Pomegranate Toner, $20, sephora.com
Now, thanks to this toner, even your face can feel minty fresh. Formulated with saw palmetto, mint and salicylic acid, it’ll help clear and smooth your skin and cut back on shine.
Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner, $20, sephora.com
These easy to carry sheets soak up excess oil without removing your makeup. They're perfect for any touch-ups you might need throughout the day.
Clean & Clear Oil-Absorbing Sheets, $5, target.com
This formula offers the best of both worlds: oil-free hydration and long lasting shine control. Bonus: It’ll make your skin feel velvety soft!
Clinique Pore Refining Solutions Stay-Matte Hydrator, $37, clinique.com
This oil-free primer is the perfect prep to applying your face makeup. It sinks into your skin quickly, extends the life of your makeup and makes your pores look smaller, all while fighting shine.
Nars Pro-Prime Oil Free Pore Refining Primer, $34, nordstrom.com
Designed specifically for oily and combination skin, this oil-free BB cream helps knock out shine and covers up dark spots and redness to even out your skin tone. Plus, the fact that it's got SPF makes it a must-have in our books.
Dr. Brandt BB Matte with Signature Shinerase, $39, sephora.com
Shiny skin doesn’t stand a chance with this oil-absorbing, lavender hued powder (don’t worry, it goes on clear).
Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder, $32, sephora.com