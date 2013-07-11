How to Keep Oily Skin Under Control This Summer

If you find yourself toeing the line between looking dewy and greasy—especially during the hotter months of the year—you’re not alone. In fact, even people who generally don’t have oily skin can suffer from summertime slick, says New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler. Turns out, scorching hot temperatures can cause your skin to overheat, which can make it produce more oil and lead to some pretty major shine.

But apart from just messing with your look, oily skin can also cause more breakouts if you don’t care for it the right way. “When you dry out oily skin too much, your skin responds by producing more sebum, which leads to pimples,” says Wechsler. The good news? You can cut back on shine, and keep your complexion breakout-free, with a few simple tweaks to your beauty routine.

First, start using a toner that contains salicylic acid, suggests Wechsler. This’ll help prevent shine, give you a natural glow, and remove the layer of dead skin cells that hold onto oil. Besides that, your best bet is to stick with oil-free, mattifying products as much as you can. With that in mind, we pulled together some of our favorite face saving, oil-fighting toners, cleansers and mattifying agents. Check them out above!

