Breeze Through TSA with These Travel Spray Bottles

Trying to figure out how many beauty products you can squeeze into that quart-sized plastic bag is stressful enough. If you have to take some moisturizer out of its large bottle and put into a smaller TSA-approved bottle, that can be even more annoying. Beauty enthusiasts have to go above and beyond when it comes to preparing for travel. At least with shampoo, moisturizer or cleanser, you know that it’ll be secure in the twist-top bottle you packed it in. When it comes to bringing perfume, face mists or other spray-able products, that’s another story. That’s why we rounded up the best travel spray bottles for you.

All of the bottles are obviously below TSA’s limit of 3.4 oz. container rule. You get multiple bottles in each set, and they’re all easily distinguishable. You can tell one bottle from another through different colored bottles, spray bottle tops or by the labels that come with one colorless set. The sprayers are leak-proof, easy to use and are durable enough to survive in your carry-on. One of our picks even comes with a funnel, so transferring your products over becomes a no-mess operation.

1. Spray Bottle Travel Size

This set of two travel-size spray bottles are 2 oz. large, so they make it under TSA’s limit. The two bottles are distinguishable by color—blue and clear—so you won’t get your perfume mixed up with your face setting spray. They’re pretty stylish for travel spray bottles. This bottle boasts an ergonomic design, which means it’s easy to spray and squeeze. It also promises not to leak all over your luggage or clog.

2. 2oz Clear Glass Spray Bottles

Buying a spray bottle isn’t too difficult. But when you get home and realize you have to try to pour your precious beauty products into it, you might get a little discouraged. These three bottles come with three plastic sprays, a funnel, pipette and six labels. The funnel and pipette will ensure you don’t spill anything in the transfer process. This glass set is a little more delicate, but just be sure to pack it carefully. This set comes in a variety of colors, so you can find some travel bottles that suit your style.

3. Sinide Plastic Spray Bottles

If you need to take a lot of beauty products, but only need to take a little of each one, check out this set. Each bottle in this set contains 1 oz. of liquid, well under the 3 oz. TSA limit. Made out of plastic, you don’t have to worry about the spray bottle breaking in your carry-on. The sprayer produces a fine mist and is leak-proof. The kit comes with four different colored bottles, so you can keep your products separate.