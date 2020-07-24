Travel-Size Hair Dryers That Are As Good As Full-Size Ones

When you’re on a trip, you don’t want to be stuck with the depressing, low-pressure hotel hair dryer or—worse yet—totally sans dryer. You know how many photos you’ll be taking on your vacation, whether you’re at some island paradise resort or cheesing it up at your friend’s wedding. If your face and hair are going to end up in that many pictures, you need to have a reliable hair dryer in your carry-on, because sometimes that salt spray doesn’t give you the beachy waves you were envisioning or your hair air-dries weirdly. But you don’t want to bring your full-size hair dryer either, it will take up a ton of valuable real estate in your suitcase. You could have put two dresses in there instead. That’s why we rounded up the best travel-size hair dryers. If you’re going to be jetting off on long vacation and weekend getaways, it’s smart to have one in your beauty arsenal.

Our picks are lightweight and promise not to steal space from your wardrobe. These dryers are powerful too. You’ll be able to dry your hair as well as you would have with your go-to dryer. They have multiple heat and speed settings, plus the cool shot button. One of our selections is even internationally safe. It’s blessed with dual voltage, so you can travel the world with it.

1. Revlon Compact And Lightweight Hair Dryer

You won’t have a problem stuffing this little guy into your suitcase. Designed specifically for traveling, this hair dryer is super lightweight but it still packs a powerful punch in the air department. There are two heat and speed settings, along with a “Cool Shot Button,” which will make sure your immaculate hairstyle stays in place. The hair dryer even has a hook ring for hanging it in your hotel room. It comes in black, hot pink or yellow.

2. Conair 1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer

You can take this hair dryer just about anywhere. It has dual voltage, which means that you can use it in other countries without it going on the fritz. The hair dryer only weighs 1 lb., so you’ll barely feel it when you’re toting your carry-on. The handle folds, making this hair dryer even more compact and space-saving. With two different heats and speeds, you’ll be able to dry your hair quickly when you have a tight schedule.

3. BaBylissPRO TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Dryer

You can fold this hair dryer in half, and we aren’t kidding. This hair dryer has a foldable handle, so you stick it straight into your suitcase without any hassle. Just because it’s foldable doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful. With six heat and speed settings—with an added cool shot button—it has more settings than any of our other picks on this list. It’s also lightweight and has a quiet motor to boot.