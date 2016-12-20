StyleCaster
Share

The 25 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 25 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size

by
The 25 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The countdown to GTFO of town for the holidays is on, which means you’re only days away from your annual last-minute, chaotic, why-didn’t-I-plan-better night of packing. Remember last year, when you realized you had zero travel containers, so you squeezed your favorite body wash into a plastic baggie? (No? Just us? Cool). Or the year before that, when you stopped at the drugstore on the way to the airport and bought a bunch of generic, travel-size shampoos and conditioners, which gave you a week of bad-hair days?

MORE: A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know (and You Might, Too)

Hey, we’re not throwing shade at the drugstore-brand mini toothpaste or the three-in-one face cleanser, but you’re taking a vacation from your life, not a vacation from awesome-looking skin and hair. So why settle for second- (or, let’s be honest, seventh-) best, when there are literally zillions of mini versions of cult-classics, like Clinique moisturizer and Bumble and Bumble hairspray, that you can test out, fall in love with, and then promptly buy the full-size version of as soon as you get home?

So we did the tireless work of finding the best of the best products that are anything but boring. And don’t worry—all of these babies (no, seriously, they’re literally teeny tiny babies) are less than 3.4 oz bottles, so you won’t start your trip with an impromptu TSA frisking. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then stock up a.s.a.p.

MORE: The Best Face Washes for Every Skin Type

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Hydrating Face Wash
Hydrating Face Wash

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Travel Size Cleanser, $10; at Kiehl’s

Photo: Kiehl's
Curl-Enhancing Cream
Curl-Enhancing Cream

Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Envy Perfect Curl Cream, $3; at Ulta

 

Photo: Marc Anthony
Lightweight Daily Face Lotion
Lightweight Daily Face Lotion

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $15; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Super-Moisturizing Night Cream
Super-Moisturizing Night Cream

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream, $16; at Ulta

Photo: IT Cosmetics
Face Mask for the Breakout-Prone
Face Mask for the Breakout-Prone

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores, $17; at Origins

Photo: Origins
Exfoliating Scrub
Exfoliating Scrub

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Kate Somerville
Skin-Brightening Serum
Skin-Brightening Serum

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, $16; at Ulta

Photo: Murad
Moisturizing Body Scrub
Moisturizing Body Scrub

The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub, $7; at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop
Creamy, Hydrating Body Wash
Creamy, Hydrating Body Wash

Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel, $4; at Walgreens

Photo: Soap & Glory
Nail Polish Remover Wipes
Nail Polish Remover Wipes

Kiko Nail Polish Remover Travel Wipes, $6; at Kiko

Photo: Kiko
Ultra-Moisturizing Body Cream
Ultra-Moisturizing Body Cream

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $12; at Sephora

 

Photo: First Aid Beauty
Flexible-Hold Hairspray
Flexible-Hold Hairspray

Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray, $15; at Bumble and Bumble

 

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
Dry Hair Texturizing Spray
Dry Hair Texturizing Spray

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $15; at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
Frizz-Smoothing Styling Cream
Frizz-Smoothing Styling Cream

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème, $8; at Fekkai

 

Photo: Fekkai
Hydrating Skin Mist
Hydrating Skin Mist

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $15; at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
(Fancy) Toothpaste
(Fancy) Toothpaste

Marvis Aquatic Mint Toothpaste, $6; at Sephora

 

Photo: Marvis
Makeup Remover
Makeup Remover

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water, $4; at Target

Photo: Garnier
Cleansing Oil
Cleansing Oil

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Mini, $6; at DHC

Photo: DHC
Dry Shampoo
Dry Shampoo

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $10; at Klorane

 

Photo: Klorane
Heat-Protectant Spray
Heat-Protectant Spray

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant, $16; at Sephora

 

Photo: Drybar
Moisturizing Shampoo
Moisturizing Shampoo

MoroccanOil Hydrating Shampoo, $10; at MoroccanOil

Photo: MoroccanOil
Color- (and Curl-) Safe Conditioner
Color- (and Curl-) Safe Conditioner

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Pureology
Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Leave-In Conditioner Spray

It's A 10 Miracle Leave In + Keratin, $8; at Target

Photo: It's A 10
Mini Blow-Dryer
Mini Blow-Dryer

Amika Mighty Mini Dryer Coral Pink + Wink, $55; at Sephora

Photo: Amika
Padded, leak-proof pouches to store it all
Padded, leak-proof pouches to store it all

Three Pink Pouches, $12; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Metallic Dresses You Can Wear Long After the Holidays

21 Metallic Dresses You Can Wear Long After the Holidays
  • Hydrating Face Wash
  • Curl-Enhancing Cream
  • Lightweight Daily Face Lotion
  • Super-Moisturizing Night Cream
  • Face Mask for the Breakout-Prone
  • Exfoliating Scrub
  • Skin-Brightening Serum
  • Moisturizing Body Scrub
  • Creamy, Hydrating Body Wash
  • Nail Polish Remover Wipes
  • Ultra-Moisturizing Body Cream
  • Flexible-Hold Hairspray
  • Dry Hair Texturizing Spray
  • Frizz-Smoothing Styling Cream
  • Hydrating Skin Mist
  • (Fancy) Toothpaste
  • Makeup Remover
  • Cleansing Oil
  • Dry Shampoo
  • Heat-Protectant Spray
  • Moisturizing Shampoo
  • Color- (and Curl-) Safe Conditioner
  • Leave-In Conditioner Spray
  • Mini Blow-Dryer
  • Padded, leak-proof pouches to store it all
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share