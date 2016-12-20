The 25 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size

The countdown to GTFO of town for the holidays is on, which means you’re only days away from your annual last-minute, chaotic, why-didn’t-I-plan-better night of packing. Remember last year, when you realized you had zero travel containers, so you squeezed your favorite body wash into a plastic baggie? (No? Just us? Cool). Or the year before that, when you stopped at the drugstore on the way to the airport and bought a bunch of generic, travel-size shampoos and conditioners, which gave you a week of bad-hair days?
Hey, we’re not throwing shade at the drugstore-brand mini toothpaste or the three-in-one face cleanser, but you’re taking a vacation from your life, not a vacation from awesome-looking skin and hair. So why settle for second- (or, let’s be honest, seventh-) best, when there are literally zillions of mini versions of cult-classics, like Clinique moisturizer and Bumble and Bumble hairspray, that you can test out, fall in love with, and then promptly buy the full-size version of as soon as you get home?
So we did the tireless work of finding the best of the best products that are anything but boring. And don’t worry—all of these babies (no, seriously, they’re literally teeny tiny babies) are less than 3.4 oz bottles, so you won’t start your trip with an impromptu TSA frisking. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then stock up a.s.a.p.
Hydrating Face Wash
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Travel Size Cleanser, $10; at Kiehl’s
Photo:
Kiehl's
Curl-Enhancing Cream
Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Envy Perfect Curl Cream, $3; at Ulta
Photo:
Marc Anthony
Lightweight Daily Face Lotion
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $15; at Clinique
Photo:
Clinique
Super-Moisturizing Night Cream
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream, $16; at Ulta
Photo:
IT Cosmetics
Face Mask for the Breakout-Prone
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores, $17; at Origins
Photo:
Origins
Exfoliating Scrub
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $24; at Sephora
Photo:
Kate Somerville
Skin-Brightening Serum
Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, $16; at Ulta
Photo:
Murad
Moisturizing Body Scrub
Photo:
The Body Shop
Creamy, Hydrating Body Wash
Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel, $4; at Walgreens
Photo:
Soap & Glory
Nail Polish Remover Wipes
Kiko Nail Polish Remover Travel Wipes, $6; at Kiko
Photo:
Kiko
Ultra-Moisturizing Body Cream
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $12; at Sephora
Photo:
First Aid Beauty
Flexible-Hold Hairspray
Photo:
Bumble and Bumble
Dry Hair Texturizing Spray
Photo:
Living Proof
Frizz-Smoothing Styling Cream
Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème, $8; at Fekkai
Photo:
Fekkai
Hydrating Skin Mist
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $15; at Tatcha
Photo:
Tatcha
(Fancy) Toothpaste
Marvis Aquatic Mint Toothpaste, $6; at Sephora
Photo:
Marvis
Makeup Remover
Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water, $4; at Target
Photo:
Garnier
Cleansing Oil
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Mini, $6; at DHC
Photo:
DHC
Dry Shampoo
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $10; at Klorane
Photo:
Klorane
Heat-Protectant Spray
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant, $16; at Sephora
Photo:
Drybar
Moisturizing Shampoo
Photo:
MoroccanOil
Color- (and Curl-) Safe Conditioner
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner, $8; at Ulta
Photo:
Pureology
Leave-In Conditioner Spray
It's A 10 Miracle Leave In + Keratin, $8; at Target
Photo:
It's A 10
Mini Blow-Dryer
Amika Mighty Mini Dryer Coral Pink + Wink, $55; at Sephora
Photo:
Amika
Padded, leak-proof pouches to store it all
Photo:
Glossier