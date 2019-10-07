These Miniature Hair Tools Are 100% Jetsetter-Approved

Scroll To See More Images

To be honest, I’m not a huge perfectionist when it comes to my hair (unless we’re talking about color), but ever since I went from long layers to an above-the-shoulder bob, I’ve learned that heat styling is kind of a necessary evil in my routine. Sure, I could often get away with rolling into bed post-shower with sopping wet hair when I had longer locks, only to wake up with (albeit slightly frizzy) waves that were — at least — quasi-presentable. Taking care of your hair when you’re travelling presents even more challenges. I try to pack as lightly as possible to avoid checking a bag at all costs (I’ve been burned with lost luggage way, way too many times) which means that finding the right travel hair tools is key if I want to wear my hair down at all during the trip.

I’m certainly not opposed to bringing my own full-sized hair dryer or flat iron on trips and getaways (because, is it just me, or do the ones in the hotels just downright suck?), but if I want to have options with my hair look, toting around my vast collection of hair tools feels high maintenance and frankly, impractical. I’ve used mini-sized styling tools touted for their travel-friendly designs, but they often lead to having to spend double the time styling or simply don’t work at all. However, there are a few tried and true compact tools that are designed to function as your on-the-go hair ally, without compromising performance or quality. Read ahead to find out a few that I personally swear by.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Conair Ceramic Mini Curling Iron

This one inch ceramic curling iron is pint-sized and seriously cute. It’s equipped with dual, worldwide voltage, along with a 356 degree heat setting for quick results. It also features ceramic plated barrel to ensure even heat distribution and prevent damage.

2. Revlon Compact Hair Dryer

This compact blow dryer is designed with a super travel-friendly foldable handle for extra portability. It’s great bringing on long trips or just keeping in your gym bag. Despite the smaller size, it still delivers robust power, and offers two different settings, a cool shot button and a removable smoothing attachment for a frizz-free blowout.

3. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron

Flat irons are kind a magic hair tool that can do more than simply strengthen. In fact, I actually use them to create subtle waves and smooth fly-aways. This is precisely why they make a great travel companion when you don’t want to bring multiples. I love this one because it’s small and light weight, but is designed with a temperature that can reach up to 430F degrees.