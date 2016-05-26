The Beauty Products 9 STYLECASTER Editors Refuse to Travel Without

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off a season of summer travel, I wondered: What products do our editors—not high-maintenance people, but women who definitely prioritize grooming and self-care—find invaluable when they’re on the road, away from home, and presumably fully stocked bathrooms?
The answers may or may not surprise you—but they’ll definitely come in handy if you’re looking to stock your own summer travel necessities kit.
A classic beauty bar
"Since I never count on liking hotel soaps, I always, always bring a Dove beauty bar with me." –Melissa Medvedich, creative director (Dove Beauty Bar 2-pack, $5; at Drugstore.com
Hair styling cream
"If I bring one hair product with me on a trip, this Fekkai styling cream is it. It tames any humidity-related frizziness, gives my hair a bit of polish, and is easy to stow in luggage or my purse. Along with Sephora’s mini-flat iron for my bangs, that tends to be all I pack in terms of hair products … I’m pretty sure it’s been years since I actually brought along a brush. Oh well!" –Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Brilliant Glossing Creme, $16; at Fekkai
The ultimate hair styling tool
"If it’s more than one night, I will not step foot on a plane, train, or automobile without my Amika waving wand. It’s my number-one game changer; my secret weapon for 'I woke up like this' hair. Even if it’s a weekend trip and I’m not planning to wash my hair, I always pack this with me to refresh the ‘bend’ this creates. I’ve tried countless other clampless irons and this one is consistently the one I keep going back to. It’s also the only one that overperforms when I’m working with hair that’s been blown out with shitty hotel-room hair dryers. I’ll also pack a travel-sized hair oil to use right after, and Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil ($26) is the absolute best." –Perrie Samotin, editorial director
Amika Switch Kit Starter Set, $100; at Sephora
Soothing facial wipes
"In addition to filling a toiletry bag with space-saving minis for every step of my beauty routine, I also pack a smaller cosmetic case in my purse that’s purely reserved for airplane amenities—hand cream, lip balm, sanitizer, an eye mask, the works. One product that I won’t embark on long-haul flights without is Yes to Cucumbers Travel Facial Wipes—key for removing makeup and that grimy feeling you get from being on a plane, plus the cucumber scent puts me in a relaxed state of mind." –Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Yes to Cucumbers Travel Facial Wipes, $2.99; at Yes to Cucumbers
Moisturizing foundation
"I am obsessed with this moisture foundation by Koh Gen Do. Whether I have acne or dark circles under my eyes or just want to even out my skin tone a bit—I just apply a little of this, and I’m good to go. The tube is small, which makes it super convenient for traveling, but somehow it has lasted me forever." –Mel Matzker, social media manager
Ko Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $62; at Sephora
All-purpose balm
"Rosebud Salve remains my go-to multipurpose beauty product. It works as lip balm, makeup remover, moisturizer, and can even give your skin a little dewy shine if you're feeling dry and blah. Such a classic—I try to keep one in every bag I regularly use, including my travel toiletries kit." –Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Rosebud Salve, $6; at Sephora
Face moisturizer
"I would never go anywhere for so much as a night without this FUCKING AMAZING moisturizer that I live and die by: It’s 1.7 oz so totally feasible carry-on size, though it does take a bit of manipulation to fit the jar in the Ziploc bag alongside all the other, less necessary stuff. I must have it—any time I use anything else, my skin freaks out and I’m convinced it’s the one magic potion that is making my face chill for once." –Rachel Krause, beauty editor
Better Skin Mirakle Cream, $34; at Better Skin
All-purpose moisturizer
"I don’t even run errands in my neighborhood without bringing lotion, so I definitely don’t travel without it. Yes, there are often small complimentary tubes of what purports to be lotion in most hotel rooms, but I need to moisturize my hands throughout my journey—whether traveling by car, bus or train—and not all lotion can be trusted; they can be too watered-down, too fragrant, etc., etc. Thus, I always have a drugstore staple in tow, like this one from Aveeno. Me on vacation with dry skin? Never." –Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $3; at Drugstore.com
Hydrating face mask
"I always slather Nuxe’s 24-hour mask all over my face at the start of a plane ride—by the time we touch down, my skin is soft and glowy." –Bibi Dietz, news editor
NUXE Masque Crème Fraîche de Beauté, $25; at Birchbox