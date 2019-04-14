10 Top Coats That Promise to At Least Delay the Arrival of Chipped Polish

Scroll To See More Images

Part of the reason I don’t have a standing appointment at the nail salon is that it’s guaranteed that my mani will fall apart as soon as my hands escape the dryer. Even with the best top coats guarding my paint job, it seems a curse has been placed on digits. And at this point, I won’t keep sacrificing my hard-earned cash to see if things have magically changed. I’m also a minimalist who–*gasps*–prefers a naked nail (or one covered in clear polish) filed to perfection instead.

But for those of you who prefer something that mirrors the sunny summer vibes or a dark and moody color that goes against the seasonal rules, I implore you to protect your shade. Like a base coat, the non-negotiable top coat may not completely ward off chipped polish, but it will at least delay it enough for you to feel good about the money you spent for it. The best ones contain strengthening ingredients like keratin and also taut some sort of quick-drying technology. Really, what matters is that you’re using one period. Plus, most of them are crazy cheap, which means you have basically no excuse. Invest and invest fast with any of our top picks.

Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock Base and Top Coat

A protein-rich treatment for promoting growth.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

CND Vinylux Weekly Top Coat

This top coat adjusts to natural light exposure and promises at least a week of substantial wear.

$10.50 at Ulta

essie Gel Couture Top Coat

No lamp required when you coat your gel polish in this topper, which provides up to 14 days of shine.

$11.50 at Ulta

Londontown Kur Gel Genius Top Coat

This topper is activated by natural light and gives your polish next-level shine.

$20 at Ulta

OPI Matte Top Coat

If you don’t want a shiny finish, but just as much hold, grab this one.

$10.50 at Ulta

Orly Polishield

Strong hold and ingredients for growing your tips.

$10 at Ulta

Pacifica Crystal Gloss 7-Free Top Coat

This one is void of harmful ingredients and gives your polish a holographic finish.

$14 at Ulta

Sally Hansen Double Duty Strengthening Base and Top Coat

This vitamin-boosted formula can be used under and over polish for double-duty coverage.

$7.64 at Amazon

Tenoverten The Shield

Formulated without the nasty chemicals and infused with polymer for high-shine hold.

$18 at Tenoverten

Zoya Armor Top Coat

Be sure to apply this top-rated option for extending the polish shine.

$10 at Amazon