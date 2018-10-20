StyleCaster
Share

13 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish

by
13 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish
13 Start slideshow

There are few things more heartbreaking than spending your hard-earned money on a manicure, only to have it chip after a single day of wear — which is why we rely so heavily on finding the best top coat nail polish possible.

MORE: The Prettiest Fall Nail Polish Colors to Try Right Now

In the endless search for a way to make our manicures worthwhile, we’ve hunted down every top coat out there to see which would last the longest, prevent chips, and keep our tips shiny.

Whether you go for an anti-chip, a quick dry, a gel, or all three in one polish, the top coat you use should be high quality — even if the polish color you use isn’t. Remember to file your nails, use a cuticle cream and a base coat, and reapply your top coat every three days or so for the longest lasting manicure possible. Take a look at our picks for the best top ones on the market.

Originally published December 2016. Updated October 2018. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat

For a  top coat that dries almost instantly and won't break the bank, this one is by far your best bet.

$5.21 at Amazon

Photo: Sally Hansen
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat
OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat

This one offers high gloss shine with minimal dry time—plus, it keeps your manicure from chipping for days.

$10.50 at Amazon

Photo: OPI
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat
Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat

Addicted, indeed: this top coat dries completely in the time it takes to make a snarky joke about the name.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

Photo: Deborah Lippmann
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | CND Shellac UV Top Coat
CND Shellac UV Top Coat

For a tough-as-nails shellac finish without the salon treatment, make this your go-to.

$24.95 at Amazon

Photo: CND
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher
Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher

Matte nails are way more than just an enduring trend—they're also an easy way to look effortlessly cool. And this top coat makes scoring the flat texture even easier.

$8.89 at Target

Photo: Essie
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat
butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat

We're obsessed with all things butter LONDON, and the brand's top coat is no exception. For a quick-drying hard finish that won't give up easily, we love this lacquer.

$18 at Amazon

Photo: butter LONDON
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat
Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat

Drugstore beauty at its finest: behold, a top coat worth every bit of bang for your buck.

$9.88 at Amazon

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat
Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat

This underrated pick is a perennial favorite among editors—it does exactly as promised, and lasts for days while drying in seconds.

$7.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Orly
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat

An option that's more than just a cult favorite—it's a must have among in-the-know beauty lovers.

$6.55 at Amazon

Photo: Seche Vite
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat
Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat

Fast-drying, long-wearing, and packed with nail-nourishing ingredients? This one has it all.

$14 at Amazon

Photo: Julep
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | China Glaze Fast Forward Top Coat Nail Polish
China Glaze Fast Forward Top Coat Nail Polish

DBP-, toluene- and formaldehyde-free for coverage that won't negatively impact your nail's health.

$8.98 at Amazon

Photo: China Glaze
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Nails Inc. 45 Second Top Coat With Kensington Caviar
Nails Inc. 45 Second Top Coat With Kensington Caviar

Expect a super glossy, pro-level finish that'll trick everyone into believing a pro touched your digits.

$15 at Nails Inc. 

Photo: Nails Inc.
STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | UO Iridescent Top Coat Nail Polish
UO Iridescent Top Coat Nail Polish

If you want to add a shimmery effect to your manicure, this is a must-try.

$6 or $3/$10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)

Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | CND Shellac UV Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | China Glaze Fast Forward Top Coat Nail Polish
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | Nails Inc. 45 Second Top Coat With Kensington Caviar
  • STYLECASTER | Best Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish | UO Iridescent Top Coat Nail Polish
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share