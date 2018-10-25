StyleCaster
Share

13 Best-Selling Toners to Use Between Your Cleanser and Moisturizer

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Best-Selling Toners to Use Between Your Cleanser and Moisturizer

Sable Yong
by
13 Best-Selling Toners to Use Between Your Cleanser and Moisturizer
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

For the longest time, so many of us were scratching our heads wondering, “What does face toner even DO?” other than make our skin sting and feel tight. Those would be the “old school” toners, as it were. Now there’s a new generation designed to be moisturizing, as well as clarifying, rather than strictly astringent.

MORE: The Best Cactus Products for Skin That’s Drier than the Sahara Desert

Total opposites, right? Sort of. Toners in general are meant to balance the pH of your skin, calm irritation and, of course, ward off any pesky blemishes by removing excess grime your cleanser doesn’t catch. Specialized ones can also exfoliate, brighten, and even tone and hydrate. The world is your toner oyster. Here’s a mix of best-selling faves that do some or all of the above.

Originally published April 2015. Updated October 2018. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

This face treatment has been around for almost 40 years and celebs (including the award-winning Cate Blanchett) swear by it for supple skin and a brighter glow.

Available at Amazon

Photo: SK-II.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner

This alcohol-free post-cleanser is formulated with a host of hydrating ingredients, including apricot kernel and avocado oils, vitamin E and the multitasker squalane.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Kiehl's.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

Yes, it's actually formulated with real rose petals, in addition to rose fruit extract and hyaluronic acid so your skin can retain this newfound moisture.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Fresh.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner

Not only is it the world's first solid toner (at least as far as we're concerned), it's also formulated with kombucha, matcha tea and witch hazel to clear whatever debris is left over from your first cleanse.

Available at Amazon Amazon

Photo: Milk Makeup.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

This top seller was recently named one of 10 K-beauty products of the year by Soko Glam, due in part to a high concentration of licorice, which is a natural skin brightener.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Acwell.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Thayers Unscented Toning Towelettes
Thayers Unscented Toning Towelettes

The towelette version of this classic drugstore liquid toner is just as effective and made with the same ingredients (witch hazel, aloe vera) to revitalize the skin without stripping its natural moisture levels.

$8.99 at Thayers 

Photo: Thayers.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner
Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner

It's a top seller at Sephora, and for good reason. A custom blend of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts delivers natural antiseptic benefits, while a blend of AHAs and BHAs controls oil production.

Available at Amazon  

Photo: OleHenriksen.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner

Due to the addition of rosewater to this witch hazel formula, sensitive skin types can also benefit from the skin re-balancing benefits of this liquid treatment.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Mario Badescu.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Neutrogena Oil- and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner
Neutrogena Oil- and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner

A must-try for those prone to inflammation and redness, this toner is free of drying alcohol and instead made with mild purifiers to refresh the skin.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Neutrogena.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Paula's Choice Skin-Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner
Paula's Choice Skin-Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

Lightweight and gentle enough for twice daily use, this liquid formula is made with plant extracts and niacinamide to rid the face of excess oil.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Paula's Choice.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Son & Park Beauty Water
Son & Park Beauty Water

In addition to cleansing the skin, this K-beauty cult favorite also utilizes willow bark and papaya extract to gently slough away dead skin cells.

$30 at Son & Park

Photo: Son & Park.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixi Glow Tonic

What isn't there to love about a toner that has glycolic acid for exfoliation, aloe vera for hydration and ginseng to promote circulation?

Available at Amazon

Photo: Pixi.
STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | PCA Skin Hydrating Toner
PCA Skin Hydrating Toner

What makes this one a big glass of water for the skin? Evening primrose oil moisturizes the skin, while a bevy of fruit extracts swoop in to retain it.

Available at Amazon

Photo: PCA Skin.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Natural Ingredients Celebrities Swear by to Beat Bloat

The Natural Ingredients Celebrities Swear by to Beat Bloat
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Thayers Unscented Toning Towelettes
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Neutrogena Oil- and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Paula's Choice Skin-Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Son & Park Beauty Water
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | Pixi Glow Tonic
  • STYLECASTER | Best-Selling Toners | PCA Skin Hydrating Toner
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share