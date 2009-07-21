The Best Beauty Tip For Summer Hair

Name: Allison Smith

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon

Hometown: Dothan, AL

New York City Neighborhood: East Village

What product is your secret weapon?: Cutler Volumizing Spray

What brands/salons have you worked with?: Cutler, Redken, and Bumble and Bumble

How many years have you been in the business?: 5 ½

Have you personally ever had a hair or make-up disaster?: All the time!



Allison left us with a great hair tip for the summer:

“One thing I highly recommend for good summer hair is a clear glass. You can get them done in your salon, and it only takes about 10 minutes. What it does is it puts a clear coating over every strand, and makes the hair really shiny. Kind of undoing what the sun does by making your hair look dry. I recommend to get one about every four weeks!”