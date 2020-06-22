Tinted Under Eye Cream is the Makeup Must-Have for Minimalists

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve reached a crossroads in my 2020 beauty routine, which makes sense given that we’re literally smack dab in the middle of the year. After months of working from home and changing almost everything about my daily schedule, makeup has been left behind. I’m speaking in literal terms–March is the last time I put on a full face and last month, I bid adieu to expired products which ended up being everything sitting in my bathroom. Now that I’ve decided mascara is definitely making a comeback this summer, I’ll need the best tinted under eye cream to elevate what I hope will be my best no-makeup makeup to date.

I love eyeliner in theory, but after a couple of hours (especially in the summer), I tend to look more tired than awake and no matter how hard I try, it gets messy. A few swipes of mascara, the sheerest layer of BB cream, copious amounts of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, and perhaps a little highlighter are my go-to’s. And as a dedicated makeup minimalist, I’ve realized that tinted under-eye cream is the secret weapon that takes the finish to a new level. Not only does it cancel out dark circles; it also nourishes the skin with deeply-penetrating ingredients with the potential to permanently banish the puffiness and discoloration that make us want concealer in the first place.

All of the following eye creams come in a variety of tinted shades or have one universal option that adjusts to your skin tone. Just be sure to read up on the skincare benefits of each one before making a final decision, as some may offer brightening benefits, depuffing properties, or all of the above.

Tatcha The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment

A skincare-makeup hybrid product that delivers short- and long-term benefits by delivering a blurring and brightening effect to the under-eye area (silk powder), as well as enriching the same area with moisture (hyaluronic acid) and protective botanical extracts.

Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector

A makeup priming color corrector that deposits peach- and apricot-toned illuminators to distract from dark circles and vitamin E for added nourishment.

Algenist REVEAL Color Correcting Eye Serum Brightener

An algae-powered under-eye brightener that reduces fine lines and diminishes dark circles, all while depositing a sheer tint that adjusts to your individual skin tone.

Peter Thomas Roth Skin to Die For™ Darkness-Reducing Under-Eye Treatment Primer

A subtle under-eye tint that reduces bags, dark circles, and wrinkles by enriching the under-eye area with energizing coffee extract, vitamin K1, diamond powder, and more.

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eyes

Though it’s not technically “tinted,” the light-reflective pigments in this skin corrector decrease the appearance of dark circles upon application.

Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Creme

An antiaging eye cream infused with real diamond dust to brighten and highlight the under-eye area with or without concealer.

PCA Skin Sheer Tint Eye

A universal under-eye tint that neutralizes color, gradually firms and plumps the skin (peptides), and provides UV protection with reef-safe SPF.

Cle de Peau Beaute Radiant Corrector for Eyes

A creamy under-eye illuminator that color-corrects the under-eye area and provides skincare benefits with a lightweight formula infused with pearls.

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Tinted Eye Roller

A tinted under-eye treatment infused with vitamin C and deposited through a cooling rollerball applicator.

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy

A light-reflecting eye treatment infused with caffeine and licorice extract to target under-eye circles and puffiness.

