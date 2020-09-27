Tinted Sunscreens For Barely-There Coverage With SPF Protection

Scroll To See More Images

Lighter and more translucent than a tinted moisturizer or BB cream, tinted sunscreens not only offer protection from the sun’s harmful rays, but they also give you a wash of color and barely-there-coverage for the perfect light makeup look. We all know just how essential it is to wear sunscreen on a daily basis (yes, even if it’s cloudy or you’re at home with a window), and it’s usually recommended to opt for a formula with SPF 20 or higher to reap all of its unparalleled anti-aging skin and of course, health benefits.

If you’re looking for a barely-there base that offers just a hint of skin-evening and texture-smoothing coverage that also protects you from free radical damage caused by the sun, pollution, and other harmful environmental aggressors, a tinted SPF product is the perfect minimalist makeup-skincare hybrid missing from your current lineup. Check out our favorite tinted sunscreen formulas below that offer a sheer tint of color while still offering solid protection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Sunbum Tinted Sunscreen

This mineral sunscreen is formulated with an SPF layer of 30 for solid UVA and UVB protection. The lightweight, non-greasy formula has a sheer hint to help even out skin tone without looking heavy.

2. CeraVe Hydrating Tinted Sunscreen

Perfect for dry, normal, and combination skin types, this moisturizing tinted sunscreen is formulated with a wash of color for a natural base with built-in skincare benefits.

3. EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen

This sheer, mineral-based tinted sunscreen offers SPF 40 protection from the sun’s rays and it’s formulated with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid for a healthy-looking glow.