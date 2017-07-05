StyleCaster
The 7 Best SPF-Filled Tinted Moisturizers We’re Obsessed With This Summer

by
Photo: Getty Images

It’s safe to say that we all want to master the no-makeup makeup look, especially during the summer. You know, the one that leaves your skin looking slightly dewy and slightly matte, yet natural-looking enough that your freckles still shine through? Annoyingly, though, by the time you slather on your moisturizer, sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, and setting powder, you quickly lose the natural finish you were aiming for. Which is why we’re so obsessed with SPF-filled tinted moisturizers, the unsung summer heroes that make hot-weather makeup a helluva lot easier to manage.

MORE: 10 Weirdly Awesome Tricks to Get Dewy Skin

We understand that there are tons of tinted moisturizers on the market that claim to be the absolute best at covering blemishes, hydrating skin, evening out your skin tone, and protecting your face from the sun’s evil rays, but surprise! It’s not true. In fact, most SPF-filled formulas out there actually lack the correct amount of UVA and UVB protection required to shield your skin from sun damage and cancer. Yup, the bare SPF minimum your moisturizer or makeup needs is SPF 30, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, which means all those SPF 15 and 20 products just won’t cut it if you want to stave off wrinkles, dark marks, and, you know, cancer.

So to keep you safe and happy this summer, we rounded up the seven best SPF-loaded tinted moisturizers that will help you reach your ultimate dewy, glowy, perfect-looking-human status with as little effort as physically possible. See our favorites, ahead.

Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Algenist Repairing Tint & Radiance Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Algenist Repairing Tint & Radiance Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Algenist Repairing Tint & Radiance Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $42; at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 30
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30, $13.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Neutrogena
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $36 ; at Sephora

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-M.A.C. Lightful C Tinted Cream SPF 30 with Radiance Booster
M.A.C. Lightful C Tinted Cream SPF 30 with Radiance Booster

M.A.C. Lightful C Tinted Cream SPF 30 with Radiance Booster, $35; at M.A.C

M.A.C.: M.A.C.
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-W3ll People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation
W3ll People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation

W3ll People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation, $28.99; at Target

Photo: W3ll People
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $45; at Sephora 

Photo: Nars
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Shiseido Urban Environment Tinted UV Protector For Face SPF 45
Shiseido Urban Environment Tinted UV Protector For Face SPF 45

Shiseido Urban Environment Tinted UV Protector For Face SPF 45, $33; at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Best SPF Tinted Moisturizers-Curly Brown Hair Girl
Photo: ImaxTree

