The 7 Best SPF-Filled Tinted Moisturizers We’re Obsessed With This Summer

It’s safe to say that we all want to master the no-makeup makeup look, especially during the summer. You know, the one that leaves your skin looking slightly dewy and slightly matte, yet natural-looking enough that your freckles still shine through? Annoyingly, though, by the time you slather on your moisturizer, sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, and setting powder, you quickly lose the natural finish you were aiming for. Which is why we’re so obsessed with SPF-filled tinted moisturizers, the unsung summer heroes that make hot-weather makeup a helluva lot easier to manage.

We understand that there are tons of tinted moisturizers on the market that claim to be the absolute best at covering blemishes, hydrating skin, evening out your skin tone, and protecting your face from the sun’s evil rays, but surprise! It’s not true. In fact, most SPF-filled formulas out there actually lack the correct amount of UVA and UVB protection required to shield your skin from sun damage and cancer. Yup, the bare SPF minimum your moisturizer or makeup needs is SPF 30, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, which means all those SPF 15 and 20 products just won’t cut it if you want to stave off wrinkles, dark marks, and, you know, cancer.

So to keep you safe and happy this summer, we rounded up the seven best SPF-loaded tinted moisturizers that will help you reach your ultimate dewy, glowy, perfect-looking-human status with as little effort as physically possible. See our favorites, ahead.