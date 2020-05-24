StyleCaster
The Best Tinted Moisturizers for Convincing Everyone Your Skin is Just That Good

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

When it comes to my summer makeup routine, I’m all about keeping things as lightweight and fuss-free as possible. When it’s hot outside and my schedule is predictably stacked, I don’t want to spend time caking on the foundation, only to feel it dripping down my neck and onto my clothes hours later as I’m sandwiched between other commuters on the subway. Instead, I track down the best tinted moisturizer and buy enough to power my glow until the end of September.

This type of coverage is truly the best of both worlds. It eliminates the need for a separate daily moisturizer and if there’s broad-spectrum UV protection built-in too, you can eliminate yet another step from your morning routine. Furthermore, the best options are almost always enriched with ingredients that target multiple other skin concerns too, like vitamin C for hyperpigmentation or various plant-based oils for dryness and inflammation.

Ahead are some of my favorite tinted moisturizers that make skin look so natural and radiant, you could probably fool people into thinking it always looks that good. Use any of these nutrient-rich formulas long enough and the illusion will eventually become a reality.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30/PA+++

Nars Cosmetics.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30/PA+++

A light and creamy moisturizer enriched with hydrating mineral seawater, kopara, a vitamin C derivative, and broad-spectrum UV protection to give your skin an even, radiant veil of protection.

$60
Image Skincare Prevention Daily Tinted SPF 30 Moisturizer

Image Skincare.

Image Skincare Prevention Daily Tinted SPF 30 Moisturizer

This doctor-formulated moisturizer with just a hint of color conceals blemishes and guards the skin against sunburn and other types of UV damage.

$40
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer

Burt’s Bees.

Burt’s Bees Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer

This mostly naturally-derived skin hydrator is packed with green tea, squalane, glycerin, and various vitamins to brighten the complexion as well as nourish and strengthen the skin barrier.

$10.43
PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer

PÜR.

PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer

This all-in-one skin enhancer acts as a moisturizer, primer, and foundation with SPF for a illuminated (and protected) face.

$34
Colourpop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

Colourpop.

Colourpop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

If you have oily skin and want a dewy makeup finish that doesn’t turn into a greasy mess, try this oil-free, lightweight moisturizer rich in coconut water and hyaluronic acid.

$14
tarte Mini Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer

tarte cosmetics.

tarte Mini Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer

For ultra-dry skin, this 12-hour wear, sheer coverage option keeps the skin dewy and balanced with hyaluronic acid, Maracuja oil, and turmeric extract.

$15
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25

Clinique.

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25

This versatile tinted moisturizer is designed to suit all skin types with a hydrating aloe water- and hyaluronic acid-infused formula.

$39
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Laura Mercier.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

A cult-classic whose plant extract-rich formula has won numerous awards for its SPF-infused, naturally radiant finish.

$47
