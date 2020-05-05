Tinted Moisturizers for Oily Skin That Won’t Leave You With a Greasy Complexion

If you have oily skin, relentless shine and grease have probably become two of your worst enemies. While there are plenty of oil-controlling and matte foundations to help keep excess shine at bay, these formulas tend to be on the heavier end of the spectrum, and if full-coverage isn’t your cup of tea, you’re left with lighter formulas than usually fall on the dewy side—which can be a disaster for oily skin (at least, if you don’t want to blot or re-powder every ten minutes).

While tinted moisturizers traditionally tend to be more hydrating and luminous in the finish, if you’re looking for a sheer wash of color to even out your complexion—and offer skincare benefits—they’re your best bet. Fortunately, there are plenty of oil-free formulas that won’t exacerbate oily skin and slide around on warmer days. Basically, if you’re looking to get the fuss-free and fast application, along with a slew of skincare-enhanced benefits, you’ll love these mattifying complexion multi-taskers that will stay put all day long.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sweat-proof and oil-absorbing formulas that are not only magical for the complexion because of the addition of skincare ingredients (including SPF), but they’re also great options for lightweight, no-makeup-makeup days.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Paula's Choice

Looking for a multi-purpose skincare product that evens out your complexion and doesn’t clog your pores? Paula Choice’s anti-aging tinted moisturizer is jam-packed with skin-enhancing ingredients to smooth fine lines and crow’s feet and fade texture. It also contains antioxidants to treatment existing sun damage and protect against free radicals.

2. PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer

This multitasking tinted moisturizer does more than just hydrate and absorb excess oil; it also contains board spectrum SPF 20 to prevent sun damage and primes the skin for a velvet-like finish. This cruelty-free formula is also paraben-free and vegan-friendly.

3. bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

If you’re seeking an airbrushed finish that doesn’t mask your entire complexion, this lightweight gel tinted cream is perfect for you. The buildable formula allows you to customize your coverage level, from sheer to medium and leaves the skin looking luminous without being overly dewy.