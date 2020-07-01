Tinted Moisturizers That Leave Fair Skin Radiant Instead of Brassy and Greasy

Those with deeper skin tones know the struggle of finding the perfect foundation and BB cream shades with the right undertones. Luckily, brands are expanding their shade ranges making both fair and deep options and everything in between. When it comes to those on the other end of the spectrum, finding the best tinted moisturizer for fair skin can be a bit of a pain. You want lightweight coverage that leaves skin radiant but not too pale or too greasy.

When it comes to undertones, those with fair skin will want to pay attention to whether the product is for neutral, cool or warm tones. The wrong one and your porcelain skin can look orange or your warm skin can look dull. It helps to look for oil-free but radiant options as well. This keeps the multiple tones of your skin vibrant and light-reflecting.

Of course, there’s also a tinted moisturizer for your budget and eco-friendly needs, as well. Find vegan, cruelty-free and clean formulas, as well as ultra-affordable ones you can grab on your next Target run. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Neutrogena Radiant Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30

This oil-free tinted moisturizer is formulated with vitamins A, C and E for a radiant-looking finish.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

There are multiple undertone options here, such as Bone for extra-pale skin with warm-neutral to golden undertones.

ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

Choose from warm and neutral fair shades enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid.

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer

This skincare-makeup hybrid primes and protects skin and covers up any imperfections.

Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35

This cream features a sheer-to-full-coverage formula with broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection with cool, neutral and warm undertones.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

Fans love this breathable, ultra-thin formula for the way it gives skin a dewy finish without being greasy.

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Black currant seed oil, peony root extract and vitamin C brighten dull skin.