5 Tinted Moisturizers for Hydrating Dry Skin Without the Greasy Finish

Although “moisturizer” is often right there in the name, not all tinted moisturizers actually contain hydrating ingredients. This is often just the name for lightweight coverage. That doesn’t mean these are bad products, of course, but they might not be right for your skin type. The best tinted moisturizer for dry skin provides dewy coverage, but also plumps and hydrates the skin at the same time.

Those with dry skin know the drill. A matte foundation often looks flakey on dry, textured spots. These natural-looking tinted moisturizers contain skincare ingredients such as plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. They work to not only give skin radiance but actually make it more hydrated–even after you remove all your makeup. Choose any of these skin-loving formulas for buildable, sheer-to-medium coverage that’s the ultimate in no-makeup makeup. Don’t worry—that doesn’t mean you’ll be left looking greasy and oily. This is a natural finish that won’t leave skin looking parched.

Shop some of our favorite tinted moisturizers for dry skin, perfect for hot summer days, when working from home or any time in between.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beautycounter Skin Twin Featherweight Foundation

Although it’s called a foundation, this lightweight complexion product has a light-to-medium finish. It’s also full of hyaluronic acid to visibly plump and smooth even the dryest skin. Read our entire review here.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30

With plant-derived squalene and mineral electrolytes, this OG tinted moisturizer is a favorite for dry skin.

Lancôme Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

For that dewy no-makeup makeup look. Lancôme’s Skin Tint delivers on its promise. The oil-free formula is infused with antioxidents for a radiant glow.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

All Glossier models have that perfect dewy skin that looks totally natural—never cakey. That’s thanks to this sheer formula infused with brightening diamond powder and moisturizing glycerin.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Part skincare, part lightweight foundation, Ilia’s Super Serum contains plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acids and niacinamide to hydrate and smooth skin.