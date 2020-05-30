Silky-Smooth Tinted Moisturizers That Hydrate and Protect Acne-Prone Skin

Generally speaking, one of the best ways to nix a breakout or heal inflamed skin is by simply letting it run its course without any interruptions. And when I say “run its course without any interruptions,” I mean lay off the makeup and up your water intake for a while. But it’s not always that simple, right? Sometimes you’re dealing with a condition that doesn’t necessarily go away after you’ve been makeup-free for a couple of days. Sometimes, you simply don’t feel comfortable or confident without your go-to makeup. For many, the ideal way to combat this all-too-common conundrum is with the best tinted moisturizer for acne-prone skin.

So what is that exactly? Ultimately, it depends on your individual needs and skincare habits, but for the most part, sun protection, adequate moisture, and a couple standout ingredients (like vitamin C and retinol) are helpful to most. With that being said, thankfully, a majority of tinted moisturizers come equipped with broad-spectrum UV protection, but these five formulas stand out for other reasons, too. Keep scrolling for a couple of ways to get glowy, stay hydrated, and prevent breakouts at the same time.

jane iredale Dream Tint Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

This lightweight hydrator keeps the skin in tip-top shape (and less prone to breakouts) with plant-based ingredients and an overall formula free of harmful additives, including talc, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance, and more.

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This longwear, oil-free BB cream boosts moisture retention, collagen production, brightness, and protection against environmental stressors with multiple vitamins (A, C, and E).

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector SPF 20

If you’re looking for coverage with retinol, also known as the all-around solution for nearly every skin-related issue, this tinted moisturizer contains retinol and sun protection.

Honest Beauty Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Seriously shorten your morning routine with a multitasker that “primes, perfects, protects, blurs, brightens and locks in moisture” in just one application that stays put for up to 12 hours.

Almay ‘Make Myself Clear’ Clear Complexion Makeup

Not into the dewy finish? This salicylic acid-infused coverage option disguises breakouts, prevents future ones, and leaves behind a soft matte finish.

