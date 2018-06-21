The Best Tinted Lip Balms for Your Pout

We love a matte liquid lip as much as the next person, but it’s no secret the formulas aren’t friendly when it comes to maintaining hydration. And with National Kissing Day right around the corner (a.k.a. tomorrow), we refuse to sacrifice a supple pout for added color. Easy solution: Don’t. Instead, grab for a tinted lip balm and let the kisses fly.

We’ve gathered the best tinted lip balms out there; from organic to drugstore to high end. So keep on scrolling to see which balm suits your fancy—not only for the holiday, but for any time you’re craving moisture and color.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

This classic balm has 15 shades that slide on sheer with major buildability. It’s best for your “My Lips but Better” kind of day.

$17.50 at Clinique

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm

This balm has 10 shades and three different finishes (matte, satin, and shimmer) to match any kind of occasion. Plus, it includes a special technology that alters the pigment just a little to complement your skin tone perfectly.

$34 at Dior

Etude House Balm + Color Tints

The dual-sided balm gives great color application and extra hydration. With jojoba, sweet almond, and olive oil, your lips will be luscious all day.

$10.40 at Soko Glam

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour Lip Treatment

Made with Chinese menthol for cooling and plumping, this balm soothes while also giving subtle color.

$24 at Anthropologie

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Although there are six tubes, only two provide a tint: Cherry and Rose. In pink and red hues, the formula has natural emollients to make your lips soft and supple.

$12 at Glossier

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner

More than a tint, these 10 colors go as deep as dark maroon. If you’re looking for something not pink and sheer, with 100 percent natural dyes, this is your product.

$28 at Ilia

Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

If you want something with a little more shine, this balm has a glossier finish. It has four different shades, all with lanolin—a natural oil found in sheep’s wool.

$13.50 at Nordstrom

Nars Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm

The signature “orgasm” blush color has made its way to lips. With the Monoï Hydrating Complex, your lips will be smooth all day, while adding the perfect tinted color.

$28 at Nars

Revlon Kiss Lip Balm

Fruity and flavorful, these balms give a hint of color with major moisture. They also have SPF 20 because your lips can get sun damage, too!

$3.49 at Target