5 The Ordinary Serums That are Basically Glowy Skin in a Bottle

Whether you have dry, oily or combination skin, or you’re dealing with wrinkles, acne or hyperpigmentation, we all want the same thing. The goal is a healthy-looking complexion. The best The Ordinary serum for glowing skin can help you achieve just that. These formulas will target all your concerns and nourish and heal the skin. What’s left is strong, healthy skin that looks glowy—but not greasy. Oh, and these start at just $7. Seriously.

Although everyone can achieve glowing skin, each ingredient in The Ordinary skincare targets a specific concern. Dry, dehydrated skin desperate for hydration? Look for hyaluronic acid and plane-based squalane to aid in hydration. If aging skin is more your concern, peptides help firm skin. And for those dealing with texture issues, lightweight exfoliating ingredients such as lactic acid and mandelic acid plump and smooth even the roughest skin.

Of course, you’ll need more than just serum to get glowing skin. Be sure to exfoliate dead skin cells, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize and don’t forget SPF. Luckily, thanks to The Ordinary, incorporating a serum into your routine won’t empty your wallet. Prices start at just $6.80 so feel free to pick up a few to use depending on how your skin feels that day. Don’t be afraid to use an exfoliating serum one day and then an ultra-hydrating one the next. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

This vegan hyaluronic acid combats dryness for hydrated skin that glows.

“Buffet”

It might have a funny name but this multi-peptide serum has a cult following. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and amino acids, it targets dryness, fine lines and wrinkles.

100% Plant-Derived Squalane

Squalane has been known to support healthy hydration and this serum does so without hurting animals in the process.

Mandelic Acid 10% + HA

This lightweight serum gently exfoliates with mandelic acid.

Lactic Acid 5% + HA

Lactic acid exfoliates dead skin cells and brightens skin.

